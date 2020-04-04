You get what you pay for and I'm looking to move to Gig UFB from 100/20 so reviewing provider options.

I've been with Slingshot for 14 years for home Internet and while the pricing is very competitive they've done a few things of late to brass me off. I have a cell phone with 2Degrees and the bundle discount with that makes the price more palatable but they're still close to the top-end of the price range, especially when some of the extras are added to the mix (static IP, landline #) and I could get the same discount if I switch mobile to Slingshot so...

What are the key points that have 2D rated so high? What am I missing out on?

While I've enjoyed a very sticky dynamic IP at Slingshot I realise that CGNAT will end up used by most, if not all, ISPs sooner or later so I will need a static IP (yes, really need, for site-site VPN and other remote access) so I won't hold that against 2D but $10/mo is at the top end, especially on a contract.

IPv6 isn't a must but I'd like to be part of driving the demand for that, which Slingshot have stepped back from.

BYO router is a must, I have an extensive Unifi setup spanning 2 sites, home & work, and not interested in the white-labelled options from ISPs. Also a Yealink phone setup so BYO phone/ATA too.

I will ask in another thread about others' Stuff Fibre experience but I've heard good things about them in the past and the pricing is very attractive with fixed IP for one-off $50! Also taking a closer look at Voyager.

Is there a clear example why I would pay $10 more each month to move from Slingshot to 2DG (even before considering landline is $15 vs $5)?

Cheers

Richard