Is 2Degrees UFB worth the extra cost over other providers?


Wannabe Geek


#269713 4-Apr-2020 00:01
You get what you pay for and I'm looking to move to Gig UFB from 100/20 so reviewing provider options.

 

I've been with Slingshot for 14 years for home Internet and while the pricing is very competitive they've done a few things of late to brass me off.  I have a cell phone with 2Degrees and the bundle discount with that makes the price more palatable but they're still close to the top-end of the price range, especially when some of the extras are added to the mix (static IP, landline #) and I could get the same discount if I switch mobile to Slingshot so...

 

What are the key points that have 2D rated so high? What am I missing out on?

 

While I've enjoyed a very sticky dynamic IP at Slingshot I realise that CGNAT will end up used by most, if not all, ISPs sooner or later so I will need a static IP (yes, really need, for site-site VPN and other remote access) so I won't hold that against 2D but $10/mo is at the top end, especially on a contract.

 

IPv6 isn't a must but I'd like to be part of driving the demand for that, which Slingshot have stepped back from.

 

BYO router is a must, I have an extensive Unifi setup spanning 2 sites, home & work, and not interested in the white-labelled options from ISPs.  Also a Yealink phone setup so BYO phone/ATA too.

 

I will ask in another thread about others' Stuff Fibre experience but I've heard good things about them in the past and the pricing is very attractive with fixed IP for one-off $50!  Also taking a closer look at Voyager.

 

Is there a clear example why I would pay $10 more each month to move from Slingshot to 2DG (even before considering landline is $15 vs $5)?

 

Cheers

 

Richard

Master Geek


  #2454138 4-Apr-2020 00:32
I don't know what the prices are like at the moment, but in December I signed up for the 900/500 plan, which they were running a promotion that made it the same price as 100/20 ($85 I think), then we got an extra $10 off because one of my housemates is with 2Degrees Pay Monthly for his phone. That is the appealing part to me, $75 for 900/500 was a steal compared to the prices other ISPs were asking, got a quote from Spark that was around $120 for the same speeds

 

EDIT: forgot to answer some of the questions

 

 

 

"IPv6 isn't a must but I'd like to be part of driving the demand for that, which Slingshot have stepped back from."

 

2degrees offer IPv6 by default I believe

 



 

"BYO router is a must, I have an extensive Unifi setup spanning 2 sites, home & work, and not interested in the white-labelled options from ISPs.  Also a Yealink phone setup so BYO phone/ATA too."

 

As long as your router supports VLAN tagging it should be right, we had an issue where the WAN port on our router didn't support VLAN tagging so we had to buy a new router.

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2454141 4-Apr-2020 00:49
No need to discuss in another thread. I just moved this to New Zealand Broadband to keep things as generic as possible.

 

I'm personally with 2degrees as like you, I have mine and my partners mobiles on plans with them and I get $10 discount off the broadband plan (which brings it in line with other providers). I've been with them for years (in the Snap days, and now in the 2degrees days) with at-least one connection. I've always gotten great support when I've needed it and the support reps on here are very open and helpful. Personally I won't be changing from them anytime soon.

 

There is however one thing to note with 2degrees - they do use CG-NAT these days (and a static IP is $10/mo, you do get $200 credit which helps offset the costs but perhaps talk to them on signup about this). As this is an important aspect for you perhaps consider Voyager who offer Gigabit for $99/mo but also have great service and a once-off cost for a Static IP. They also have IPv6 on request and great support on here too (the wonderful @VygrNetworkMonkey).

 

My parents are on Voyager (VDSL) and I'm on 2degrees (Gigabit UFB). Both have excellent routing, support and speeds and both offer IPv6.

 

On the subject with Stuff - they don't own their own network. Whilst the network they use is very good (Devoli), support is less than stellar as they're having to deal with the ISP they resell on behalf.

 

Like you say - you get what you pay for. Stay away from MyRepublic at all costs but it seriously sounds like if you're providing your own router then Voyager are the right ISP for you even without the $200 discount.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide

