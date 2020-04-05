Gave the old girl a call today, and she was flabbergasted by a 20 minute mobile to mobile call that has her forking out an extra $20. Thought I'd do a bit of quick research and see if I could figure out something cheaper for her.

From what I could gather, this is what she has going;

SPARK

Home broadband package (60GB) comes with landline (key) = $84.95

Wire Maintenance = $4.95

One bill classic for mobile phone = $9.99

Charges per texts and calls (mobile) New Zealand and internationally to Australia.

She would like internet, landline, mobile phone with the ability to call/text Australia.

Seems Spark and Slingshot offer the best when you combine all three, although Sparks process doesn't allow you to add a mobile phone to the sign up. Vodafone, 2Degrees, & Skinny were either a bit pricey or didn't have the entire required package.

Thinking of signing her up to a fibre 60gb plan with landline attached ($75 with 50/10 Spark), and then sign her up with skinny for her mobile ($9 texts/calls to Oz). Or do all three with Slingshot for bonus discounts.

Thoughts?