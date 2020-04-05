Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trying to make it cheaper for me Grandma


12 posts

Geek


#269743 5-Apr-2020 21:04
Gave the old girl a call today, and she was flabbergasted by a 20 minute mobile to mobile call that has her forking out an extra $20. Thought I'd do a bit of quick research and see if I could figure out something cheaper for her.


From what I could gather, this is what she has going;


SPARK


Home broadband package (60GB) comes with landline (key) = $84.95
Wire Maintenance = $4.95
One bill classic for mobile phone = $9.99
Charges per texts and calls (mobile) New Zealand and internationally to Australia. 


She would like internet, landline, mobile phone with the ability to call/text Australia. 


Seems Spark and Slingshot offer the best when you combine all three, although Sparks process doesn't allow you to add a mobile phone to the sign up. Vodafone, 2Degrees, & Skinny were either a bit pricey or didn't have the entire required package.


Thinking of signing her up to a fibre 60gb plan with landline attached ($75 with 50/10 Spark), and then sign her up with skinny for her mobile ($9 texts/calls to Oz). Or do all three with Slingshot for bonus discounts. 


Thoughts?  

377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2455390 5-Apr-2020 21:16
For a start, ditch the Wire Maintenance.


