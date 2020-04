Despite having had a prior exceptionally bad experience with Orcon many years ago, I took advantage of an offer they had for GZ'rs about 6 months ago.

I have worked in IT for 23 years professionally and the change over and sign up was the easiest and most seamless I have ever experienced for myself or any of my customers.

So far, with one very small hiccup, my experience has been exceptional, no outages etc.

So, based on my experience, I highly recommend them.