I see the govt will be sending out thousands of modems and internet devices to children in the coming weeks.

Thousands of modems and internet-ready devices are being sent to households around the country, in a bid to bridge the digital divide before children resume their studies at home next week.

About 2000 internet modems would be sent out this week, with thousands more being distributed in coming weeks as the Government worked out commercial deals with ISPs.

About 17,000 internet-ready devices had been ordered and would be shipped to students throughout April, with efforts under way to secure thousands more from offshore.