Is it possible for the end user or Chorus to factory reset an ONT?

By factory reset I mean either erase everything back to original state or re-apply the settings to the ONT. A friend of mine has a higher upload speed than download speed so we factory reset his modem and that brought the upload speed closer to the download speed but it's not quite there yet so I thought it would be a good idea to reset or refresh the ONT. We have power cycled ONT. Friend is on fibre max.