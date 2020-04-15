Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Large labour cost in quote for fibre installation (NGA on request)


Wannabe Geek


#269937 15-Apr-2020 21:14
I have recently been looking at network options in my rural residential, and after months of trying to contact someone at Chorus, our ISP came back with the following quote in terms of a fibre installation.

 

 

 

1: Cost of Build work: $142,640.21                        

 

2: Consigned Material cost: $35,660.05                

 

3: GST value (15% of 1&2): $26,745.04                 

 

4: Total cost to customer including GST: $205,045.30

 

 

 

Does this seem like a fair estimate for a house that is only 1.2km out of fibre range? Chorus's justification was that the junction cable running along the main road is full and unable to be tapped into, and that they would have to trench to where their UFB build has ended. In their plans, the materials and installations include wire, a turning pit and a chamber. Does anyone know how any of this is actually calculated? Why am I paying $35,660 (not incl.) for fibre wire?

 

Not even mentioning the fact that a Chorus engineer himself said it would be an easy installation and probably around 20-30k when we were buying the house (in all fairness, he probably wasn't aware of the junction cable usage). Perhaps someone who works in the industry would have a better knowledge of where my money is going opposed to me, but roughly 1000 dollars per meter (not including gst and material cost) seems a bit out of proportion.

 

Edit: I should probably add that I'm ineligible for VDSL.

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2462178 15-Apr-2020 21:28
your likely paying for equipment to be installed in the exchange too, because the current allocation of equipment wont have space for you.

 

your also paying for traffic control safety management plan etc which is required for health and safety. Council consent etc that's required to dig next to the road, the list goes on.

'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2462182 15-Apr-2020 21:34
when chorus do this, they don't just hand out a fibre and go ok done, they do a full installation of a Fibre pit, run all the conduit to it etc for customers.

 

there will also be some supplementation of the physical exchange equipment in there. 

 

 

 

if you do indeed have the full plans, then they will paint a pretty clear picture.

 

i will admit that's one of the higher costs i've seen but it may actually not be too far of the actual cost.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 




Wannabe Geek


  #2462186 15-Apr-2020 21:43
hio77:

 

when chorus do this, they don't just hand out a fibre and go ok done, they do a full installation of a Fibre pit, run all the conduit to it etc for customers.

 

there will also be some supplementation of the physical exchange equipment in there. 

 

 

 

if you do indeed have the full plans, then they will paint a pretty clear picture.

 

i will admit that's one of the higher costs i've seen but it may actually not be too far of the actual cost.

 

 

 

 

Jase2985:

 

your likely paying for equipment to be installed in the exchange too, because the current allocation of equipment wont have space for you.

 

 

 

 

That justifies the material cost, as they are creating 3 17x30" pits. What confuses me is why there is the substantial amount of 140k for labour. 

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2462191 15-Apr-2020 22:09
Because the labour rate is fairly high. Plus they sub the vast majority of the work out.

BUT, it's not exactly "easy" work, and requires significant investment in civil plant. So it's easy to understand how the labour cost gets up so fast

Edit: Fact is, if solid telco networks were easy to build, everyone would be doing it. And I dont see anyone else jumping in their diggers and ripping in fibre all over the place.

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2462208 15-Apr-2020 22:55
Any WISP in the area? or are you within 1Km line of sight to someone with fibre?

These are much cheaper ways of doing this...



Wannabe Geek


  #2462214 15-Apr-2020 23:08
chevrolux: Because the labour rate is fairly high. Plus they sub the vast majority of the work out.

BUT, it's not exactly "easy" work, and requires significant investment in civil plant. So it's easy to understand how the labour cost gets up so fast

Edit: Fact is, if solid telco networks were easy to build, everyone would be doing it. And I dont see anyone else jumping in their diggers and ripping in fibre all over the place.


No they wouldn’t, because companies have to bid on their role in providing fibre



Wannabe Geek


  #2462215 15-Apr-2020 23:08
chevrolux: Because the labour rate is fairly high. Plus they sub the vast majority of the work out.

BUT, it's not exactly "easy" work, and requires significant investment in civil plant. So it's easy to understand how the labour cost gets up so fast

Edit: Fact is, if solid telco networks were easy to build, everyone would be doing it. And I dont see anyone else jumping in their diggers and ripping in fibre all over the place.


No they wouldn’t, because companies have to bid on their role in providing fibre

