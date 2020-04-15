I have recently been looking at network options in my rural residential, and after months of trying to contact someone at Chorus, our ISP came back with the following quote in terms of a fibre installation.

1: Cost of Build work: $142,640.21

2: Consigned Material cost: $35,660.05

3: GST value (15% of 1&2): $26,745.04

4: Total cost to customer including GST: $205,045.30

Does this seem like a fair estimate for a house that is only 1.2km out of fibre range? Chorus's justification was that the junction cable running along the main road is full and unable to be tapped into, and that they would have to trench to where their UFB build has ended. In their plans, the materials and installations include wire, a turning pit and a chamber. Does anyone know how any of this is actually calculated? Why am I paying $35,660 (not incl.) for fibre wire?

Not even mentioning the fact that a Chorus engineer himself said it would be an easy installation and probably around 20-30k when we were buying the house (in all fairness, he probably wasn't aware of the junction cable usage). Perhaps someone who works in the industry would have a better knowledge of where my money is going opposed to me, but roughly 1000 dollars per meter (not including gst and material cost) seems a bit out of proportion.

Edit: I should probably add that I'm ineligible for VDSL.