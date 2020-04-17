My Voyager UFB in Whakatane died about 5 minutes ago. Is this widespread or just me?
No problems here in Wellington. My Voyager UFB connection is working well.
Thanks to both of you. @Vygrnetworkmonkey?
We are back! :D
my guess it was either isolated to chorus in your area or was just you :)
Heya all,
We had an issue with Hamilton services this morning, including the surrounding regions - approx 15-20mins outage, but are back online now.
Edit: to clarify - it was the Hamilton UFF and Chorus tails handovers - which affects all regions that utilise Hamilton for thier POI.
