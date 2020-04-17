Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has Voyager just gone down for anyone else? 2020-04-17


#269955 17-Apr-2020 09:20
My Voyager UFB in Whakatane died about 5 minutes ago. Is this widespread or just me?

  #2463916 17-Apr-2020 09:24
No problems here in Wellington. My Voyager UFB connection is working well.

Dangerous Chocolate
  #2463922 17-Apr-2020 09:26
Yes down for me too in Rotorua

 
 
 
 


  #2463926 17-Apr-2020 09:30
Still up for me in Tauranga



  #2463927 17-Apr-2020 09:30
Thanks to both of you. @Vygrnetworkmonkey?



  #2463937 17-Apr-2020 09:35
We are back! :D

  #2463952 17-Apr-2020 09:44
my guess it was either isolated to chorus in your area or was just you :)

  #2463968 17-Apr-2020 09:48
Heya all, 

 

We had an issue with Hamilton services this morning, including the surrounding regions - approx 15-20mins outage, but are back online now.

 

 

 

Edit: to clarify - it was the Hamilton UFF and Chorus tails handovers - which affects all regions that utilise Hamilton for thier POI.
These areas include:

 

  • Rotorua
  • Taupo
  • Tauranga
  • Whakatane
  • Hamilton(non UFF)
  • Tokoroa
  • Some New Plymouth 

 




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

