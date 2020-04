Hi. I have new neighbours, and they are on VDSL. Everyone else in the street is on ADSL, and we are all about 2.4 KM from the phone exchange. (Rural). I did some snooping in the Chorus Broadband checker and neightbors are getting 16 Mbps down on VDSL, me on ADSL 18 Mbps down. Could someone take a look at the specs from my modem to see if it is worth trying VDSL? Being in lockdown has hi-lighted the lame ADSL upload speed...

Hopeful Pete

P.S. hope I have loaded this image link OK...