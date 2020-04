Cloudflare have launched a tool to name and shame ISP's and backbones not making efforts to secure BGP by implementing RPKI

https://isbgpsafeyet.com/

I wonder if any NZ ISPs are doing this? I tested Vodafone and they fail.

Your ISP (Vodafone New Zealand Ltd., AS9500) does not implement BGP safely. It should be using RPKI to protect the Internet from BGP hijacks.