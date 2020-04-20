Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandIs Clevedon really a black hole in broadband coverage , as per Phil Golf can't work from home.


65 posts

Master Geek


#270034 20-Apr-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

Is Clevedon in South Auckland an Internet twilight zone Phil Golf says it is.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/local-government/121113148/poor-wifi-means-auckland-mayor-phil-goff-must-keep-up-86km-office-commute-in-lockdown

 

I was a bit surprised that given its mostly flat nature.
Not that far from Papakura that if fiber or copper ( Did Clevedon not get POTS ? ) is out, wireless broadband is also ?

 

Well I would have thought given the money spent on Auckland's Mayor ,
a few 10's K on a point to point microwave link to closest civilization would not be on the cards, could share some with the internet deprived locals ?

 

Or did the article and council over-egg this a bit.

Create new topic
7377 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2466256 20-Apr-2020 14:53
Send private message quote this post

Hi, not knowing exactly where the property is, one would not know how well serviced for DSL or Fibre, but I did send Todd Niall a link to Stratanet that operate a WISP service out there, not heard back from him.

 

Edit, looking at the Chorus coverage map, it seems there is plenty of VDSL about, so a bit of imagination surely would have sorted it, plus adding the WISP option, I guess the "Councils IT" boffins cannot be good at everyting, but hey he could live in a cold miserable hole.

 

Cyril

324 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2466302 20-Apr-2020 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Based on an hour each way, I would assume it would be far cheaper to pay for a satellite connection that will work from anywhere than Mr Goff's morning and evening commute 

 
 
 
 


36 posts

Geek


  #2466308 20-Apr-2020 15:03
Send private message quote this post

At least this is not as bad as Simon Bridges claiming he has to drive from Tauranga to Wellington in order to get a good internet connection.

'That VDSL Cat'
11997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2466313 20-Apr-2020 15:06
Send private message quote this post

This has been discussed in a few places, there is a local wisp that has coverage from his tower about 1.5KM away and has previously offered service....

 

 

 

Reads to me exactly as i kinda expected. Yes, his copper service is bad. Does that mean he should be in the one rural community to get fibre piped to the door. Probably not (unless he wants todo PoA)..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

7377 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2466315 20-Apr-2020 15:08
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

This has been discussed in a few places, there is a local wisp that has coverage from his tower about 1.5KM away and has previously offered service....

 

 

 

Reads to me exactly as i kinda expected. Yes, his copper service is bad. Does that mean he should be in the one rural community to get fibre piped to the door. Probably not (unless he wants todo PoA)..

 

 

Sounds like he got what he deserves then.

 

Cyril



65 posts

Master Geek


  #2466316 20-Apr-2020 15:08
Send private message quote this post

True, could be deepest darkest Clevedon , their version of sleepy hollow. 

 

I did find this pic that does not say much.
Click to see full size

 

Might be an opportunity for a network that the council did not contact.

 

The value of the client would suggest that there would be a good size budget for works to resolve.

 

Edit to add below.

 

hio77 , cyril7      Thanks guys 

 

    Caught up with your replies, looks like it is self imposed .

 

    Just loves driving, or the smell of that leather desk in the morning ! 

 

    Takes all kinds. 

 

 

 

 

307 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2466346 20-Apr-2020 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Just seen this post... bit late to chime in with some facts

 

DSL is only good for 5km form the cabinet/exchange and that will give you 1.5mbps and you need a damm good master splitter and modem to get that

 

POTS goes about 8km (hence there are still pots only lines out there) anymore that that you need E1 PCM repeaters every 2KM, DSL wont pass through a PCM cabinet

 

His best option is a local WISP as @hio77 mentioned but that probably comes with some install cost he doesn't want to pay!

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.