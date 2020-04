A friend wants to move to UFB. He's currently on VDSL via Vodafone.

He would like to retain his router above because of complex routing rules and because it's a good router and WiFi AP.

Anybody suggest which ISP's he could use? I think Bigpipe might be okay and possibly Spark. Not sure about Vodafone since do they provide fibre in Wellingotn when they have cable available also?

Any other ISP suggestions?

Thanks