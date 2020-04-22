Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1 post

Wannabe Geek


#270079 22-Apr-2020 13:38
Hello Geekzone members,

I've just moved back to NZ from Australia after 5 years (Covid-19) and am looking at choosing a provider for UFB, I have the chorus connection installed so just need a provider but after living in Australia I don't know much about NZ isp providers

I'm lucky enough to be able to work part time from home but I need a fast upload speed for my live video conferencing between NZ and Europe with my work colleagues ideally I would like the stream to be fluid at 1080p quality I'll be using a Logitech C922.

My make shift office will be in another room away from the chorus box in lounge so I'm not sure how much the wifi will be affected if doors are closed

Can I please have some recommendations on what provider has the fastest upload in NZ and what people here recommend who to sign up with there so many providers now in NZ

Thank you for your help guys, hope everyone is doing well

Jess

Sheldon
84 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2467866 22-Apr-2020 13:59
Jess - Have you signed up for a Mobile provider yet?
If so (or if not ) the bigger telco's offer bundles which will save you some money. 

 

We have BB and mobile through 2Degrees and it's been good, and pricing is good.

 

 

 

Try this Geekzone tool for feature comparisons.
https://broadband.geekzone.co.nz/?utm_source=Geekzone&utm_medium=footer&utm_campaign=Broadband

 

 

7388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2467867 22-Apr-2020 13:59
Hi, firstly comparing what you get in Au and NZ will not work, on fibre your plan will be a 100/20 or 900/450 or if you are doing lots from home maybe look at a 100/100 plan if you dont want a 900/450 but would like a better upload, regardless this is essentially what you will get. Unlike Au there is non of this CVC cr@p, as long as an ISP has sufficient backhaul into Chorus's network then the whole thing is uncongested, and Chorus ensure it is at every point and keep ISP's notified if they need to increase backhaul capacity. as I said its nothing like Au. Also being fibre speeds are not impacted by line conditions.

 

As for ISPs I recommend you go with one of the major ISPs like Spark (or Bigpipe which is Spark), 2Degrees, or one of the Vocus brands like Voyager.

 

As for smooth 1080 streaming to team mates in Europe, the limitation will be at the Europe and and the limitation of transiting so far, it is unlikely to be an issue this end.

 

If you can run a cable from the ONT to your work area, if you want good video streaming, dont rely on Wireless.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


4431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467869 22-Apr-2020 14:00
The choice thing about UFB in NZ is the speeds are all standardised across carriers.

 

The downside though is most of them just do the (download/upload in Mbps) 100/20, 200/20 or "Fibre Max" which is 1000/500. Not many will do the 100/100 or 200/200 for residential customers. Realistically, the way things are priced, there isn't much reason to not just get "Fibre Max".

 

As for streaming 1080p on video conferencing, the only real limiting factor will be the platform (Zoom, Skype, Teams etc), not your UFB connection.

 

My choices go in this order, and are based on price, support and my general opinion of the company:

 

1. Voyager (they have a sweet price for 1000/500)
2. 2degrees (a good option to bundle mobile with broadband)
3. Spark

 

99. Vodafone

7388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2467872 22-Apr-2020 14:02
Sam you forgot to put MyRepublic at 98

 

Cyril

4431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467873 22-Apr-2020 14:04
cyril7:

 

or one of the Vocus brands like Voyager.

 

 

Don't let Seeby hear you say that! Wouldn't be happy being lumped in with Vocus haha!

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2467875 22-Apr-2020 14:08
Most providers offer 100/20, 200/20, and 900/450 speeds - though there are others. You are probably fine at 100/20 but I would not want to go lower, particularly on the upload.

 

 

 

I would avoid the 'bargain' and rebundled services - Orcon/Slingshot/Stuff/MyRepublic and Contact/Trustpower/Nova. The customer support if anything goes wrong is apparently not great.

 

 

 

Vodafone is just not worth dealing with.

 

 

 

I've heard very good things about Voyager. Spark and 2degrees are generally good. Not sure about Skinny, but they're owned by Spark.

 

 

 

Re WiFi, it's unlikely to be affected by doors. If you're in a standalone house with little interference, WiFi should be fine a couple of rooms away. If it's in an apartment building or there's a lot of other people around, you really want to consider hardwiring it.

853 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2467878 22-Apr-2020 14:09
In short, pritty much any ufb plan will be suffichet to run a decent video call.

Pritty much every provider offers a gig or max plan that is rated at around 950/450 mbps (down/up)

I'm with 2 degrees on their max plan.

Spark (incl bagpipe and skinny) have a good reputation.

Vodafone has a reputation for bad customer service, but technically they have fine proformance.


General advice is to avoid media and power company owned isp's.

