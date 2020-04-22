I've just moved back to NZ from Australia after 5 years (Covid-19) and am looking at choosing a provider for UFB, I have the chorus connection installed so just need a provider but after living in Australia I don't know much about NZ isp providers
I'm lucky enough to be able to work part time from home but I need a fast upload speed for my live video conferencing between NZ and Europe with my work colleagues ideally I would like the stream to be fluid at 1080p quality I'll be using a Logitech C922.
My make shift office will be in another room away from the chorus box in lounge so I'm not sure how much the wifi will be affected if doors are closed
Can I please have some recommendations on what provider has the fastest upload in NZ and what people here recommend who to sign up with there so many providers now in NZ
Thank you for your help guys, hope everyone is doing well
Jess