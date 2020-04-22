Hi, firstly comparing what you get in Au and NZ will not work, on fibre your plan will be a 100/20 or 900/450 or if you are doing lots from home maybe look at a 100/100 plan if you dont want a 900/450 but would like a better upload, regardless this is essentially what you will get. Unlike Au there is non of this CVC cr@p, as long as an ISP has sufficient backhaul into Chorus's network then the whole thing is uncongested, and Chorus ensure it is at every point and keep ISP's notified if they need to increase backhaul capacity. as I said its nothing like Au. Also being fibre speeds are not impacted by line conditions.

As for ISPs I recommend you go with one of the major ISPs like Spark (or Bigpipe which is Spark), 2Degrees, or one of the Vocus brands like Voyager.

As for smooth 1080 streaming to team mates in Europe, the limitation will be at the Europe and and the limitation of transiting so far, it is unlikely to be an issue this end.

If you can run a cable from the ONT to your work area, if you want good video streaming, dont rely on Wireless.

Cyril