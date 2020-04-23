The FRITZ!Box 7490 is ubiquitous in NZ but so frustratingly falls only slightly short of being a really great router...

For me particularly on two just points;

That it will only act as a repeater or wireless bridge for other Fritz devices - preventing it from being used as a general repeater. It only has the option to failover to 3G/4G from DSL, not from LAN 1 (UFB, Ethernet WAN etc) - so currently I have to login to router to manually enable mobile if cable WAN goes out (which is does fairly regularly as my cable is fed from a PtP link).

In relation to #2 I'm wondering if anyone has any workarounds?

I'm thinking even some script that could operate client-side to ping an IP and if it fails for say 60 sec then it toggles the Fritz to Mobile mode (maybe via the API or UI macro) for say 30 min then switches back again (to re-check).