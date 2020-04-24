ProxyChain:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Multiple UFB services procedure


Wannabe Geek


#270128 24-Apr-2020 19:46
Hey guys,

 

 

 

In a few week's time I'll be moving in with a relative who currently has a Spark ADSL service, but their street has had fibre available since 2015

 

Aside from the relatively large hurdle of convincing them to upgrade that existing connection to fibre, I was wondering if this kind of setup is possible with Chorus as the LFC:

 

 

 

1) Upgrade existing ADSL service to 100 Mbit UFB service via Spark, to get the initial fibre connection + ONT installed

 

2) Get my own secondary Gigabit service, NOT from Spark, on port 2 of the ONT

 

 

 

I've read over some of the primary/secondary service limitations here but I'm still not totally clear whether what I want is possible - namely having a 'secondary' service be a Gigabit one, and whether that secondary service can be from a different RSP: https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/multiple-primary-offers-single-ont

 

Does anyone definitively know whether this possible?

 

 

 

Also wondered what the best procedure for timing the upgrade request + fibre install / second connection order would be too.

 

 

 

Cheers!

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2470535 24-Apr-2020 19:52
If you want gigabit you'd have to be on port 1... the rest are limited to 100M

 

Not every RSP supports the other ports being utilised for their service so you'll have to ask them first

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2470539 24-Apr-2020 20:03
Leave the copper intact and order fibre just for you?




Wannabe Geek


  #2470545 24-Apr-2020 20:32
snnet:

 

If you want gigabit you'd have to be on port 1... the rest are limited to 100M

 

Not every RSP supports the other ports being utilised for their service so you'll have to ask them first

 

 

 

 

Guess that's my idea out the window then, damn

 

 

 

coffeebaron: Leave the copper intact and order fibre just for you?

 

I didn't actually realize this was an option if I'm honest - the last UFB install I was present for, the installers removed the copper before I could ask to keep it

 

Sounds like this might be the way to go if retaining the copper line is possible, thanks!

 

 

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2470564 24-Apr-2020 20:58
ProxyChain:

 

I didn't actually realize this was an option if I'm honest - the last UFB install I was present for, the installers removed the copper before I could ask to keep it

 

Sounds like this might be the way to go if retaining the copper line is possible, thanks!

 

 

 

 

Oops, they should be asking before removing it (they have on ones I've been present for). Must have been an oversight - maybe make it clear if that's the way you're heading :) 

