ProxyChain:

Hey guys,

In a few week's time I'll be moving in with a relative who currently has a Spark ADSL service, but their street has had fibre available since 2015

Aside from the relatively large hurdle of convincing them to upgrade that existing connection to fibre, I was wondering if this kind of setup is possible with Chorus as the LFC:

1) Upgrade existing ADSL service to 100 Mbit UFB service via Spark, to get the initial fibre connection + ONT installed

2) Get my own secondary Gigabit service, NOT from Spark, on port 2 of the ONT

I've read over some of the primary/secondary service limitations here but I'm still not totally clear whether what I want is possible - namely having a 'secondary' service be a Gigabit one, and whether that secondary service can be from a different RSP: https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/multiple-primary-offers-single-ont

Does anyone definitively know whether this possible?

Also wondered what the best procedure for timing the upgrade request + fibre install / second connection order would be too.

Cheers!