Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWould a VDSL master filter be useful?


9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270216 28-Apr-2020 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, 

 

Just before I start, my name is Matt and I've just made an account today; If you'd like to find out a little bit about me, please feel free to check out the post I have made in the introduction forum :)

 

TLDR; I'm just looking for a bit of advice regarding VDSL and master filters.

 

So, I'm temporarily back home in the Waikato (From Christchurch) for the duration, and we have just changed to VDSL from a wireless system - the Chorus technician just connected us today. What an improvement! We can actually watch Youtube without it lagging! Check out our results below, I know they're not spectacular compared to fibre, but these download speeds are amazing for us at our location (Rural). They have been consistently like this all day, which is great:

 

 

 

 

What I was wondering, is would installing a master filter/splitter help with the speeds? I'm particularly interested in getting a bit more out of the upload. We are about 1.5km from the cabinet, so I wouldn't expect a miracle. I have read several pages on Geekzone regarding this from a while ago, and the general consensus I believe is that it likely would help, but I have also heard from other places that there isn't any need to have one. What do you think? Are filters still installed these days?

 

Here are a few of the stats from our router, if they would be of help:

 

 

Thanks heaps for your help! Hopefully I can pay it forward and offer some advice on Geekzone in the future!

 

Matt

 

 

Create new topic
6106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472965 28-Apr-2020 18:52
Send private message quote this post

Are you on naked or clothed broadband?

 

Edit: If you are on clothed BB is the phone service delivered over POTS or the Internet?

121 posts

Master Geek


  #2472966 28-Apr-2020 18:59
Send private message quote this post

I thought if Chorus installed the VDSL that they had to put a master splitter in at the same time? Are you sure they didn’t put one in?

 
 
 
 




9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472967 28-Apr-2020 19:01
Send private message quote this post

Whoops, forgot to mention that sorry! We're just on naked broadband.

 

Edit: Yep, I'm 100% certain they didn't put one in - at least they didn't at the ETP on the house. They were doing something where the phone lines come onto our section near the road, but I'm not sure what they did there sorry. I'm assuming it was some sort of test back to the cabinet?

6106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472968 28-Apr-2020 19:04
Send private message quote this post

If on Naked BB you should only have one telephone jack point live (Master)



9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472971 28-Apr-2020 19:08
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

If on Naked BB you should only have one telephone jack point live (Master)

 

 

Hmm, our house has several jacks throughout it. We tested the router on a couple of them, and one of them seemed to have marginally better speed test results. Oddly, the one with the best results was furthest from the ETP. Could having multiple jacks be causing a slower speed? I understand the jacks in  houses are daisy chained together, so that could potentially not be helping?

6106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472972 28-Apr-2020 19:10
Send private message quote this post

You need to isolate all the other Telephone jack points from the master telephone jack point! So the modem only works plugged into a single jack point

6106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472977 28-Apr-2020 19:14
Send private message quote this post

Check out this thread on Geekzone

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=105744

 
 
 
 




9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472983 28-Apr-2020 19:23
Send private message quote this post

Awesome, thanks heaps for that Linux! I just had a look at that link, makes perfect sense. I'll try disconnecting the excess jacks, and I'll report back on the results. I also see from that link that running a new CAT5 / CAT6 cable straight to the used jack is the next ideal step after that - I'll likely give that a go too.

 

Thanks!

6106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472985 28-Apr-2020 19:24
Send private message quote this post

Try not to keep powering the modem off / on as well as this will upset DLM



9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2472988 28-Apr-2020 19:32
Send private message quote this post

Oh, I didn't realise that could affect VDSL. I did a quick search just then and found a Geekzone thread about DLM (I'd never heard of it before), and have got the gist of what it does. I'll try to limit turning it on and off, thanks for the warning!

12 posts

Geek


  #2472997 28-Apr-2020 19:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi there Matt.

I was told VDSL was only good up to 900mtrs from the exchange or cabinet and I know that because I'm about that distance my self and my download is 35mbps and upload is around 7 to 10 mbps.

It works pretty well. VDSL takes 10 to 12 days for Service to bed in so talk to tour ISP provider about the speed you’re getting but they should see it when you’re talking to the help line guys. Just make sure don’t turn your modem router off over the 10 days while the service to find a optimal line speed.

Hope that helps. Cheers.



9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473008 28-Apr-2020 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi Rangus,

 

Mmm, I had heard the limit was somewhere around there, we're probably pushing it at our distance. If we could even get a couple more mbps upload from it, it would be ideal. Thanks for that info, I'll just leave the wiring as is then, and make sure the router stays powered on- hopefully it'll improve over that period as it gets settled in!

 

Thanks heaps!

 

 

6106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473015 28-Apr-2020 20:15
Send private message quote this post

What does the Chorus address checker advise for the address?

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.