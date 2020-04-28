Hi all,

Just before I start, my name is Matt and I've just made an account today; If you'd like to find out a little bit about me, please feel free to check out the post I have made in the introduction forum :)

TLDR; I'm just looking for a bit of advice regarding VDSL and master filters.

So, I'm temporarily back home in the Waikato (From Christchurch) for the duration, and we have just changed to VDSL from a wireless system - the Chorus technician just connected us today. What an improvement! We can actually watch Youtube without it lagging! Check out our results below, I know they're not spectacular compared to fibre, but these download speeds are amazing for us at our location (Rural). They have been consistently like this all day, which is great:

What I was wondering, is would installing a master filter/splitter help with the speeds? I'm particularly interested in getting a bit more out of the upload. We are about 1.5km from the cabinet, so I wouldn't expect a miracle. I have read several pages on Geekzone regarding this from a while ago, and the general consensus I believe is that it likely would help, but I have also heard from other places that there isn't any need to have one. What do you think? Are filters still installed these days?

Here are a few of the stats from our router, if they would be of help:

Thanks heaps for your help! Hopefully I can pay it forward and offer some advice on Geekzone in the future!

Matt