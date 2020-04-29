freitasm: 

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rural broadband upgrade to boost COVID-19 recovery in remote communities


#270220 29-Apr-2020 08:14
Just received:

 

 

New investment in rural network capacity announced today will help lift the development and wellbeing of isolated communities as New Zealand’s economy recovers from COVID-19, Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said.

 

The Government has allocated up to $15 million in savings from the Ultra-fast Broadband initiative to improve rural broadband capacity by:

 

  • upgrading some existing rural mobile towers,
  • upgrading wireless backhaul, which connects remote sites to central networks, and
  • installing external antennae on households to improve coverage.

“This investment brings broadband services to rural households that are currently without access to the internet, and means remote communities will be much better equipped to get going again when we exit lockdown,” Kris Faafoi said.

 

“With the impacts of COVID-19 seeing increasing numbers of New Zealanders using broadband for education, work and maintaining links with friends and whānau, connectivity is more important than ever before.

 

“The Government’s aim is to provide access to around 99.8 per cent of New Zealanders. However, while that work continues some households in isolated regions require reliable access to broadband services in light of COVID-19 – particularly households with school-age children who need internet access for remote learning. The work brings forward capacity upgrades to meet increased demand for the internet where the urgency is most acute,” Kris Faafoi said.

 

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said upgrading infrastructure is likely to be the fastest way to provide broadband to rural households where there is currently coverage but the towers are at or near capacity.

 

“This work will bolster network capacity for under-served rural households.

 

“Broadband connectivity is crucial for kick-starting economic activity in rural areas and the capacity upgrades are urgent.

 

“While New Zealand looks to put the economy on the path to recovery, we must ensure our rural communities aren’t left behind. Having broadband services means tamariki can do remote learning from home, and whānau will have better access to information and business and employment opportunities.

 

“The Government, through Crown Infrastructure Partners, is prioritising the upgrade of mobile towers in rural areas where there are high numbers of school-age children living in households that cannot access the internet.

 

“This will provide school-age students in remote areas with access to the digital connectivity programme that the Government recently rolled out to support distance learning. It means that students, particularly those in low-income rural households, can continue with their schooling in exactly the same way as those in urban areas,” Shane Jones said.

 

The Government will also be prioritising the upgrade of towers that provide coverage to the most number of people, and where it’s cost-effective to do so.

 

“Greater numbers of New Zealanders are benefiting as a result of government and industry working together to provide broadband services across the country,” Kris Faafoi said.

 

“Investing in our rural network capacity is an investment in people living in rural areas. It means even more New Zealanders will reap the benefits of connectivity at a time when they need it most,” Mr Faafoi said.

 

Notes:

 

Wireless backhaul

 

Wireless backhaul refers to network configurations which use wireless links to connect remote rural sites back to central networks. As the number of users and/or data use increases, some of these wireless links need to be upgraded to avoid impacts on the performance of the service.

 

Upgraded capacity

 

Upgraded capacity and external antennae will mean that towers that are currently at or near capacity (and cannot service any new customers) will be able to provide service to more households inside their coverage area.

 

Rural Broadband Initiative

 

In 2017, Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) assessed that 90,000 rural households and businesses were unable to access broadband speeds of at least 20 Mbps download.

 

 The Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI) aims to reduce this number as much as possible.

 

New Zealand has entered the second phase of the RBI. The work involves providing fast broadband to under-served rural homes and businesses within the funding available. It also help achieve similar rates of access to fast broadband by rural people across all regions of New Zealand.

 

For more information: https://www.crowninfrastructure.govt.nz/rural/what/

 




 

 

  #2473121 29-Apr-2020 08:15
TUANZ comments:

 

 

Tuanz (Technology Users Association of NZ) has for over 30 years been committed to helping users understand new communications technologies and has been a staunch advocate for improved connectivity in rural New Zealand.

 

On the day which would have been the annual Tuanz rural connectivity symposium, Tuanz welcomes the announcement of a $15million investment in some priority improvements to capacity in rural broadband under the RBI programme.  

 

“We know from talking with our rural partners, that many suffer under significant constraints and that there still remain gaps between rural households' experience and urban New Zealanders.  This has been exacerbated at this time of lockdown and when children are staying home due to the Covid19 response.” said Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ.  “This investment will go some way to ensuring that some of those constraints are fixed .”

 

However, Tuanz believes that it is timely to accelerate further investment in rural NZ by committing to a programme of ensuring all rural users have the same experience as urban.  “In particular this means further support to the local wireless ISPs to continue to upgrade their networks, and to commit to upgrading the previous and current RBI mobile footprint to the latest technology as quickly as possible.” 

 

Young also reminded people that damaging mobile towers is not an acceptable form of protest. “Damaging equipment at this time only serves to disrupt those communities, families and whanau who are in isolation in need of being connected for their health and wellbeing, and in particular disrupts and causes harm for children who are now in the new school term, learning from home.”

 




 

 

  #2473123 29-Apr-2020 08:28
freitasm: 

 

Young also reminded people that damaging mobile towers is not an acceptable form of protest. “Damaging equipment at this time only serves to disrupt those communities, families and whanau who are in isolation in need of being connected for their health and wellbeing, and in particular disrupts and causes harm for children who are now in the new school term, learning from home.”

 

 

I can't actually believe this is happening! the WHO debunked the 5G myth

 
 
 
 


  #2473125 29-Apr-2020 08:34
I'm behind subsiding the telcos getting further RBI investment to build more cell towers or for Chorus to upgrade all remaining ASAMs/Conklins with ISAMs and fibre / DMR backhaul.

 

But subsiding home installs of external antennas? Really? It's a few hundred dollars to get the install. I fully support funding low income housing to get fixed installs, but that wasn't clear in the bullet points.

 

Lets hope it helps to further bridge the digital divide between urban and rural folks.




