Voyager begins migrating over HD.net customers


729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270229 29-Apr-2020 15:38
Send private message quote this post

It looks like Voyager has bought out HD.net.nz ( or at least the ISP portion)

 

 

 

Edit: Late to the party on that announcement lol, edited the post title

 

 

 

A friend  just received an email detailing the change over

 

 

 

FAQ on Voyagers website is here - https://voyager.nz/hd-faq

 

 

 

From the e-mail:

 

 

Dear *******,

 

We are delighted to announce that HD Net has been acquired by Voyager Internet. This union will enable you to access an even greater service and experience by becoming part of the Voyager family.

 


Who is Voyager?

 

Proudly New Zealand-owned and operated with offices in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington, Voyager was founded in 2010 by internet entrepreneur Seeby Woodhouse. Passionate about technology, Voyager was one of the first New Zealand Internet Service Providers to offer VDSL broadband and an early adopter of fibre technology, having offered fibre broadband since 2013.
Voyager has been providing internet, phone, hosting, and domain services to thousands of happy customers across New Zealand since its establishment. Taking pride in providing a quality, homegrown Kiwi service, Voyager’s philosophy stresses the importance of an excellent customer experience. 
It is this common philosophy and focus on the customer that has brought HD Net and Voyager together, making them a natural fit.

 


What will you get with Voyager?

 

As a member of the Voyager family, you’ll enjoy super-fast and reliable internet on Voyager’s 100Gb network and have access to Voyager’s friendly New Zealand-based support desk seven days a week, from 8am-10pm. Voyager’s helpdesk answers 80% of all support calls within 60 seconds, which means you’ll get the help you need faster!
You’ll also save money on fees associated with your service, as Voyager does not charge extra fees for things such as upgrades, move-house, or late payments. Plus, Voyager customers enjoy other perks like free national calling.
And if you’re a business owner, Voyager specialises in helping small to medium sized businesses harness the power of technology to succeed and thrive, making them a great choice to be your Digital Transformation Partner.

 

What’s going to happen?

 

In the coming weeks, we will be making some changes in the background to move your account and services over to Voyager. Don’t worry, the changeover will be simple and there will be minimal disruption to your service. Most likely, you won’t even notice the change - other than Voyager’s awesome speeds! Voyager will contact you to let you know when we’ve started planning your migration.

 

 

 

 

Clint

Create new topic
1177 posts

Uber Geek


  #2473431 29-Apr-2020 15:42
Send private message quote this post

You heard it here first :)

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=256031&page_no=1#2402548

313 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2473509 29-Apr-2020 16:15
Send private message quote this post

So I went to the Voyager website to see what the charges are. I had to enter my address and select fiber and was told it is not available. That will interesting news to my current ISP who has been supplying me with a fiber connection for one year.

 
 
 
 


1177 posts

Uber Geek


  #2473527 29-Apr-2020 16:23
Send private message quote this post

Bananabob:

 

So I went to the Voyager website to see what the charges are. I had to enter my address and select fiber and was told it is not available. That will interesting news to my current ISP who has been supplying me with a fiber connection for one year.

 

 

This appears to be broken. @VygrNetworkMonkey might be able to assist.

 

I tried because HD.net is cheaper than what I am currently paying at Voyager and wanted to see what price was being offered to new Voyager customers. I look forward to my bill coming down $4 per month next month (that'll help pay for the extra IPs I need).

16038 posts

Uber Geek


  #2473529 29-Apr-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Won't you be grandfathered in on old plans and pricing?



729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473533 29-Apr-2020 16:33
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Won't you be grandfathered in on old plans and pricing?

 

 

 

 

only if the are cheaper than the current Voyager plan

 

 

 

From the FAQ:

 

 

 

 

WILL MY PLAN OR PRICING CHANGE?
Your current Broadband plan and pricing remains unchanged. If you happen to be paying more than our standard rates, we’ll reduce your monthly charge to align with our standard pricing. Standard Voyager rates will apply on any subsequent changes.

 

 

Clint

69 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473541 29-Apr-2020 17:04
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

...

 

This appears to be broken. @VygrNetworkMonkey might be able to assist.
...

 

 

Heya @Bananabob

 

Can you private message me your details and I'll see whats up.

 

Edit: Appears the Chorus API is down - since 2:30pm this afternoon.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

Create new topic



