It looks like Voyager has bought out HD.net.nz ( or at least the ISP portion)

Edit: Late to the party on that announcement lol, edited the post title

A friend just received an email detailing the change over

FAQ on Voyagers website is here - https://voyager.nz/hd-faq

From the e-mail:

Dear *******,

We are delighted to announce that HD Net has been acquired by Voyager Internet. This union will enable you to access an even greater service and experience by becoming part of the Voyager family.



Who is Voyager?

Proudly New Zealand-owned and operated with offices in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington, Voyager was founded in 2010 by internet entrepreneur Seeby Woodhouse. Passionate about technology, Voyager was one of the first New Zealand Internet Service Providers to offer VDSL broadband and an early adopter of fibre technology, having offered fibre broadband since 2013.

Voyager has been providing internet, phone, hosting, and domain services to thousands of happy customers across New Zealand since its establishment. Taking pride in providing a quality, homegrown Kiwi service, Voyager’s philosophy stresses the importance of an excellent customer experience.

It is this common philosophy and focus on the customer that has brought HD Net and Voyager together, making them a natural fit.



What will you get with Voyager?

As a member of the Voyager family, you’ll enjoy super-fast and reliable internet on Voyager’s 100Gb network and have access to Voyager’s friendly New Zealand-based support desk seven days a week, from 8am-10pm. Voyager’s helpdesk answers 80% of all support calls within 60 seconds, which means you’ll get the help you need faster!

You’ll also save money on fees associated with your service, as Voyager does not charge extra fees for things such as upgrades, move-house, or late payments. Plus, Voyager customers enjoy other perks like free national calling.

And if you’re a business owner, Voyager specialises in helping small to medium sized businesses harness the power of technology to succeed and thrive, making them a great choice to be your Digital Transformation Partner.

What’s going to happen?

In the coming weeks, we will be making some changes in the background to move your account and services over to Voyager. Don’t worry, the changeover will be simple and there will be minimal disruption to your service. Most likely, you won’t even notice the change - other than Voyager’s awesome speeds! Voyager will contact you to let you know when we’ve started planning your migration.