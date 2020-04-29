genegeney:

Hi all,

I got fibre installed today by Chorus - I'm on Stuff Fibre's Boost connection of 950mbps down and 500mbps up. Unfortunately I'm not getting those speeds, even with the synthetic speed test through the Stuff Fibre Auckland server where I've got only 700/300.

I think there are some strange routing issues on the network. I've tried to download an ISO, from MSDN, and was only getting just over 1mb/s download speeds - for some reason I'm routing to the Puerto Rico server (instead of the more logical Singapore one). If I use my mobile phone (on the Spark network) to create a 4G hotspot, I was getting more like 5mb/s download speeds from the same Puerto Rico server. I've also tried downloading from other CDNs, like Steam and Ubuntu, and only managed a maximum of 6mb/s. For a gigabit connection, that's woefully slow.

I spoke with Stuff support and the chap asked me what speeds I was expecting to get - I told him I'd expect something like 50mb/s from top-tier CDNs and he said "I've never seen it that fast". I had a 300mbps connection, in the UK, and would easily max it out (getting around 30mb/s) when downloading from CDNs.

Since my call with Stuff support, I tried downloading Centos from some NZ-based repositories. I was able to get 50mb/s from one particular server - I suspect it sits on the Devoli network. It proves (along with my SpeedTest result) that the issue doesn't seem to be with the connection Chorus has installed, but is to do with routing and performance on the Devoli network.

Does anyone have any advice or other things I can test? Obviously I've made sure to use a computer connected to the router by ethernet. The router is Stuff's 'upgraded' version so is more than capable of gigabit speeds etc. etc.

Thanks!

Gene