genegeney:

Forums New Zealand Broadband Stuff Fibre/Devoli Fibre Speeds


8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270235 29-Apr-2020 20:47
#270235 29-Apr-2020 20:47

Hi all,

 

I got fibre installed today by Chorus - I'm on Stuff Fibre's Boost connection of 950mbps down and 500mbps up.  Unfortunately I'm not getting those speeds, even with the synthetic speed test through the Stuff Fibre Auckland server where I've got only 700/300.

 

I think there are some strange routing issues on the network.  I've tried to download an ISO, from MSDN, and was only getting just over 1mb/s download speeds - for some reason I'm routing to the Puerto Rico server (instead of the more logical Singapore one).  If I use my mobile phone (on the Spark network) to create a 4G hotspot, I was getting more like 5mb/s download speeds from the same Puerto Rico server.  I've also tried downloading from other CDNs, like Steam and Ubuntu, and only managed a maximum of 6mb/s.  For a gigabit connection, that's woefully slow.

 

 

I spoke with Stuff support and the chap asked me what speeds I was expecting to get - I told him I'd expect something like 50mb/s from top-tier CDNs and he said "I've never seen it that fast".  I had a 300mbps connection, in the UK, and would easily max it out (getting around 30mb/s) when downloading from CDNs.

 

Since my call with Stuff support, I tried downloading Centos from some NZ-based repositories.  I was able to get 50mb/s from one particular server - I suspect it sits on the Devoli network.  It proves (along with my SpeedTest result) that the issue doesn't seem to be with the connection Chorus has installed, but is to do with routing and performance on the Devoli network.

 

Does anyone have any advice or other things I can test?  Obviously I've made sure to use a computer connected to the router by ethernet.  The router is Stuff's 'upgraded' version so is more than capable of gigabit speeds etc. etc.

 

Thanks!

 

Gene

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2
9494 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473663 29-Apr-2020 21:02
#2473663 29-Apr-2020 21:02

700/300 is pretty good especially in these covid 19 times

 

but how are you testing, using what hardware.

 

are you using the speedtest app or browser based site?

 

what about to other speedtest servers?



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473664 29-Apr-2020 21:04
#2473664 29-Apr-2020 21:04

Hey @Jase2985,

 

Thanks for your reply - but you seem to have focused on the synthetic speed test results which I'm not bothered about.  What I'm bothered about is the real-world performance issues I described...

 

Cheers,

 

Gene

 
 
 
 


949 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2473667 29-Apr-2020 21:10
#2473667 29-Apr-2020 21:10

Are you locked into a plan with Stuff? I'd jump ship if you're not happy. Now that you've got fibre installed by Chorus it should be trivial to change providers. I recommend Voyager, especially if you're in the tech industry and might be wanting an IPv4 or IPv6 address. They have great peering with CDNs and the support is great - I reported a routing issue specific to IPv6 to Sydney and they got it resolved and am now getting a solid 34ms response time to Sydney from Wellington.



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473670 29-Apr-2020 21:13
#2473670 29-Apr-2020 21:13

Thanks @Amanzi - I'm seriously tempted to make use of the 30 day money back guarantee and jump ship.  I hadn't considered Voyager but your arguments seem strong - I do work in the tech field and would like a static IP.  Glad to hear it has good connectivity to the major CDNs too.  I was primarily looking at Spark as they seem to have a strong network that they own and manage directly.  Any thoughts about them, in comparison to Voyager, would be much appreciated.



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473671 29-Apr-2020 21:15
#2473671 29-Apr-2020 21:15

I meant to also ask - do Voyager do any kind of throttling/traffic shaping that you're aware of?

949 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2473672 29-Apr-2020 21:17
#2473672 29-Apr-2020 21:17

I can't comment on Spark's fibre offering, I'm sure it's fine. I also don't know much about Stuff Fibre - it just doesn't sound like an ISP I would want to use... (I'm not a fan of Stuff!)

 

 

 

 

949 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2473673 29-Apr-2020 21:19
#2473673 29-Apr-2020 21:19

genegeney:

 

I meant to also ask - do Voyager do any kind of throttling/traffic shaping that you're aware of?

 

 

None, that I'm aware of or have noticed. Send them an email and ask - that will also give you an idea of how good or bad their support is. Or you can ping @VygrNetworkMonkey on here and ask him.

 
 
 
 




8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473679 29-Apr-2020 21:27
#2473679 29-Apr-2020 21:27

Thanks - I've dropped Voyager an email.

71 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473681 29-Apr-2020 21:35
#2473681 29-Apr-2020 21:35

amanzi:

 

genegeney:

 

I meant to also ask - do Voyager do any kind of throttling/traffic shaping that you're aware of?

 

 

None, that I'm aware of or have noticed. Send them an email and ask - that will also give you an idea of how good or bad their support is. Or you can ping @VygrNetworkMonkey on here and ask him.

 

 

Heya @genegeney

 

No, Voyager does not throttle Broadband services - you have the run of the service speed.

 

If you have a file you want me to test with, ping me a private message and I'll run some tests for you.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473682 29-Apr-2020 21:38
#2473682 29-Apr-2020 21:38

VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

Heya @genegeney

 

No, Voyager does not throttle Broadband services - you have the run of the service speed.

 

If you have a file you want me to test with, ping me a private message and I'll run some tests for you.

 

 

Excellent, thanks. Does Voyager own its own network or piggy back off another like Stuff seem to do? 

 

I do like the look of the service - especially the lack of a minimum term 😄

534 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2473684 29-Apr-2020 21:39
#2473684 29-Apr-2020 21:39

genegeney:

 

Hi all,

 

I got fibre installed today by Chorus - I'm on Stuff Fibre's Boost connection of 950mbps down and 500mbps up.  Unfortunately I'm not getting those speeds, even with the synthetic speed test through the Stuff Fibre Auckland server where I've got only 700/300.

 

I think there are some strange routing issues on the network.  I've tried to download an ISO, from MSDN, and was only getting just over 1mb/s download speeds - for some reason I'm routing to the Puerto Rico server (instead of the more logical Singapore one).  If I use my mobile phone (on the Spark network) to create a 4G hotspot, I was getting more like 5mb/s download speeds from the same Puerto Rico server.  I've also tried downloading from other CDNs, like Steam and Ubuntu, and only managed a maximum of 6mb/s.  For a gigabit connection, that's woefully slow.

 

 

I spoke with Stuff support and the chap asked me what speeds I was expecting to get - I told him I'd expect something like 50mb/s from top-tier CDNs and he said "I've never seen it that fast".  I had a 300mbps connection, in the UK, and would easily max it out (getting around 30mb/s) when downloading from CDNs.

 

Since my call with Stuff support, I tried downloading Centos from some NZ-based repositories.  I was able to get 50mb/s from one particular server - I suspect it sits on the Devoli network.  It proves (along with my SpeedTest result) that the issue doesn't seem to be with the connection Chorus has installed, but is to do with routing and performance on the Devoli network.

 

Does anyone have any advice or other things I can test?  Obviously I've made sure to use a computer connected to the router by ethernet.  The router is Stuff's 'upgraded' version so is more than capable of gigabit speeds etc. etc.

 

Thanks!

 

Gene

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have you tried fast.com? what are your results on that server? Have you tried iperf?

 

 

 

What is your location in NZ? Auckland? 

 

In south, Auckland im getting 800+ down and 450+ up on a good day on a Devoli connection



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473685 29-Apr-2020 21:41
#2473685 29-Apr-2020 21:41

sparkz25:

 

Have you tried fast.com? what are your results on that server? Have you tried iperf?

 

 

 

What is your location in NZ? Auckland? 

 

In south, Auckland im getting 800+ down and 450+ up on a good day on a Devoli connection

 

 

Don't focus on the speed tests - that's not really the issue here - it's the real-world download performance from mainstream CDNs.  But, to answer your question, I did use Fast.com and I'm down in Wellington.

210 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2473686 29-Apr-2020 21:44
#2473686 29-Apr-2020 21:44

Hi,

 

Your 700/300 speeds don't sound too bad - maybe some things you can do to lift that (use the Win10 app, not in-browser for instance), but as you've said that's not what you're concerned about.

 

Possible that MS speeds are impacted at the moment, given the huge uptake of MS Teams they've seen. And I'd guess the reason you're hitting Puerto Rico server is MS choosing that server - not your ISP's routing - which could again be MS controlling load. Steam speeds are reasonable - not great, but not terrible either from what I've seen.

 

I'd suggest checking what IP addresses you're hitting when you do those downloads and then running a traceroute. That'll give you some useful info to see if your ISP routing is actually part of the problem here. It could be, but from the info you've given I don't see a reason to jump ship just yet.

 

/chris

984 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2473688 29-Apr-2020 21:45
#2473688 29-Apr-2020 21:45

I'm on Stuff Gigabit. Purely on the basis that I can't get 100/100 with a public IP and IPv6 any cheaper, and they peer.

If you're using their supplied ASUS router, update its firmware, that helps.

I wish TrueNet was still around so that we had decent reports on ISP speed. Someone should build an open source one for all us geeks to run probes for in our home VM farms.

210 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2473690 29-Apr-2020 21:48
#2473690 29-Apr-2020 21:48

Also, if you've been testing tonight there's a Call of Duty update coming through, so some networks/links could be a little stressed.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page



