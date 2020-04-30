Hi, so moved into new house in Nov19, we are out at Waitarere Beach, as you do I checked and Chorus had Fibre coming soon, and being 400m from the Exchange/Hut I was happy I would have good VDSL till it arrived.

By the time we moved in a microduct was layed to the corner of the section, and over the past few months Telsys staff have being making good progress to complete the village, but as lockdown came they were not complete and Chorus's web site still have a month or two to wait.

The property has two dwellings on it, the main house that is up on the beach front and a old small cottage on the street front. The current copper arrives at the cottage, and from there a direct buried 049 under the drive feeds the main house. So over christmas I carefully dug, drilled around drive ways, parking areas and native bush to install 50m of duct between the main house and the street front of the property, and internally I installed another 20m of 20mm duct in the basement to take the fibre to my network hub.

On Tuesday 28/4 after moving to Level3 I was out walking and came across Telsys staff, I asked one of them when they expected to be finished, and it transpired that where I lived was ready to go and he said the gear was in the exchange/hut and to his knowledge ready to order. So as soon as I got home I checked the Chorus site and voila, I placed an order on Spark and was able to setup a scoping visit for today (2days after order) and an install date for next week.

So this morning two UCG chaps turned up, they started hauling the blow tube into the property and I started pulling the hybrid cable through the internal run, 30min later they were splicing, another 30odd minutes and we were all systems go and they were packing the van, I think they were please as they would get another job in today.

Fantastic service @chorus, service order to working in less than two days

Below is a pic of my network gear, its in the basement/garage on the back of the stairwell, you can see under the stairs is a UPS and HP 54g micro server that runs Ubuntu with CIF/NFS, DLNA server and Pihole.

Cyril