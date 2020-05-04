I am trying to figure out the highest Fiber speed ISP providers in NZ and this seems really difficult as it may be opinion-based.
However, I have found these links which help me to have a better understanding of the ISP speeds in NZ, but these do not agree with each other.
https://ispspeedindex.netflix.com/country/new-zealand/ =>Based on this TrustPower and Spark have the highest NetFlix speed
https://ipv6-test.com/stats/country/NZ =>Based on this 2degree and Vodafone have the highest IPv6 tests.
https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/n/stuff-fibre-the-big-winner-at-the-broadband-compare-tuanz-awards => Based on this Stuff is the best Fiber provider
I appreciate other thoughts and sharing of other resources on this topic.
Thanks
Mohsen