990 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270375 6-May-2020 15:27
Hi All,

 

We have a client moving to the Auckland International Airport Area and they need internet.

 

They are moving in to their building in about four weeks. We only got eyes on the comms room for the first time on Monday.

 

UFB is not available in that area, it is business fibre only.

 

VDSL is available but Chorus website say it will be around 24Mbps ( I cant find the website again to see if it had an upload )

 

The building has existing fibre but we dont know from who, after a lot of ringing around I have found that AIAL want new fibre run to the new providers demarcation point.

 

We have not selected a provider yet as we are still waiting on offerings.

 

With what I have learned so far it seems unlikely we are  going to get fibre installed on time and i am looking for an alternative.

 

Does anyone know of a wireless provider that can service that area?

 

Before lockdown they could do 300 - 400 GB of data a day so a 4G connection is not going to cut it.

 

There should be clear LOS to the Waitakere Ranges but unable to see Skytower which are the two likely candidates.

 

If anyone has any tips or advice on this unique area I would be very grateful.

 

Thanks

 

John

 

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

'That VDSL Cat'
12054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2477936 6-May-2020 15:30
airport is a really crappy location, feel for anyone having to support out there...

 

 

 

Copper as you noted, isnt great and due to some reasons, fibre isn't installed.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



990 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2477954 6-May-2020 15:46
Fiber is installed in the building but AIAL are milking it.

 

AIAL want new fibre to be installed of which we have to pay AIAL to do, then the also require a support and maintenance agreement for the fibre.

 

I doubt AIAL will tell us who the existing fibre is connected to as they will want the money for the new installation especially as there is so few flights they will not be getting the landing fees.

 

We have asked for information from the previous tenant but I will not hold my breath on that one.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

