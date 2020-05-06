Hi All,

We have a client moving to the Auckland International Airport Area and they need internet.

They are moving in to their building in about four weeks. We only got eyes on the comms room for the first time on Monday.

UFB is not available in that area, it is business fibre only.

VDSL is available but Chorus website say it will be around 24Mbps ( I cant find the website again to see if it had an upload )

The building has existing fibre but we dont know from who, after a lot of ringing around I have found that AIAL want new fibre run to the new providers demarcation point.

We have not selected a provider yet as we are still waiting on offerings.

With what I have learned so far it seems unlikely we are going to get fibre installed on time and i am looking for an alternative.

Does anyone know of a wireless provider that can service that area?

Before lockdown they could do 300 - 400 GB of data a day so a 4G connection is not going to cut it.

There should be clear LOS to the Waitakere Ranges but unable to see Skytower which are the two likely candidates.

If anyone has any tips or advice on this unique area I would be very grateful.

Thanks

John