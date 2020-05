*potentially dumb questions* but asking anyway for learning purposes.

As per title and the image below, some ISPs have lot more public/private peering points than the others.



1. What does this mean?

2. Should this be one of the deciding factors in choosing which ISP you go for?

3. Spark has relatively lower number of peers but they are the only ones who have peering points in Asia (Hong Kong). What does this mean?

4. Do these points/facilities means faster international speeds?