Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandISPs rerouting the traffic a certain way to lower their cost. Is this a thing?


230 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270412 8-May-2020 10:37
Send private message quote this post

As per title, ISPs rerouting the traffic a certain way to lower their cost resulting in slower speeds for the customer. Is this a thing? 

 

If yes, how do I know which ones are doing this and which ones aren't?

Create new topic
6172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2479136 8-May-2020 10:47
Send private message quote this post

Of course it is and routes are not static they could change at any time if $$$ can be saved as they are a business not a charity 

xpd

Arrma Basher
10462 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2479137 8-May-2020 10:47
Send private message quote this post

Yes, it can be done, but will generally result in that ISP getting a bad name.

 

Stick with the big players (Spark, Voyager, Vodafone, Orcon etc) and you'll generally be fine.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Powered by  

 

 

 
 
 
 




230 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2479138 8-May-2020 10:50
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Yes, it can be done, but will generally result in that ISP getting a bad name.

 

Stick with the big players (Spark, Voyager, Vodafone, Orcon etc) and you'll generally be fine.

 

 

I'm aware Voyager has a great name and comes highly recommended but would you call it a big player? 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.