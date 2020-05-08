As per title, ISPs rerouting the traffic a certain way to lower their cost resulting in slower speeds for the customer. Is this a thing?
If yes, how do I know which ones are doing this and which ones aren't?
Of course it is and routes are not static they could change at any time if $$$ can be saved as they are a business not a charity
xpd:
Yes, it can be done, but will generally result in that ISP getting a bad name.
Stick with the big players (Spark, Voyager, Vodafone, Orcon etc) and you'll generally be fine.
I'm aware Voyager has a great name and comes highly recommended but would you call it a big player?