New Zealand Broadband


#270452 10-May-2020 13:21
Long story so ill try keep it quick.

 

I've Recently moved from Orcon to Voyager as they were highly recommended. Now can not get WireGuard to connect. I use wireguard to access Unraid and a Win10 VM running BlueIris.

 

Wireguard on Unraid was working mint before the change. Things I've tried since the change to get this working.

 

  • Reinstall WireGuard on Unraid, Android and Windows Laptop with all new keys etc.
  • Changing the Default UDP Port did not work.
  • Changed router from Pfsense to a FritzBox! - Nightmare job reconfiguring the network do not recommend doing that again was a waste of time.
  • Calling Voyager was pretty pointless as the lady had to call her manager and then called me back with a sorry we can help contact your VPN Host. Um that is me!
  • Then sent me an email with a forum post from 4 years ago for OVPN.
  • Tried Lowering WireGuard MTU to 1000 from 1492(Voyager recommended via a link to this Forum post).

The conclusion I have come to is UDP getting blocked by Voyager as all online port checkers are showing as blocked.

 

Do i stay with Voyager and keep trying to get something working? Possibly with OpenVPN on PFsense? Or can anyone recommend an ISP that works?

  #2480445 10-May-2020 13:24
I bet @VygrNetworkMonkey can give you a better answer.

  #2480453 10-May-2020 13:40
Silly question, Did you update your public IP in the WG config etc etc etc?




  #2480494 10-May-2020 13:54
Beccara:

 

Silly question, Did you update your public IP in the WG config etc etc etc?

 

 

 

 

Yep that happens when you re install WireGuard and with the port changes you need to generate new keys.

