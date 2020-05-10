Long story so ill try keep it quick.
I've Recently moved from Orcon to Voyager as they were highly recommended. Now can not get WireGuard to connect. I use wireguard to access Unraid and a Win10 VM running BlueIris.
Wireguard on Unraid was working mint before the change. Things I've tried since the change to get this working.
- Reinstall WireGuard on Unraid, Android and Windows Laptop with all new keys etc.
- Changing the Default UDP Port did not work.
- Changed router from Pfsense to a FritzBox! - Nightmare job reconfiguring the network do not recommend doing that again was a waste of time.
- Calling Voyager was pretty pointless as the lady had to call her manager and then called me back with a sorry we can help contact your VPN Host. Um that is me!
- Then sent me an email with a forum post from 4 years ago for OVPN.
- Tried Lowering WireGuard MTU to 1000 from 1492(Voyager recommended via a link to this Forum post).
The conclusion I have come to is UDP getting blocked by Voyager as all online port checkers are showing as blocked.
Do i stay with Voyager and keep trying to get something working? Possibly with OpenVPN on PFsense? Or can anyone recommend an ISP that works?