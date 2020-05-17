Hey Team, I am trying to use a spark HG630b (huiawai modem) on a new contact energy adsl2+ connection.

We are waiting for the modem and with current delivery taking forever due to covid 19 i cant wait any longer.

I have a spark modem from our old house ( was on vdsl) and want to try use this on the new connection..

The DSL light is on and have logged into modem and ADSL is "up"

Im Guessing i need to update a few detail and username/pword?

Is this at all possible to get working or will i have to wait for new modem.

\

Any help much appreciated.