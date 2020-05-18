I assume you mean the Chorus advertising? Enable does fibre in Christchurch, so it's up to them if/when they decide to do it.
Wellington has had it for a few months. I assume you haven't looked at the Hyperfibre website to see the rest of the Chorus rollout?
sbiddle:
Given Enable has a shareholder called the ChCh City Council... I think they would need to try and start selling new services soon to ensure they can keep up the dividends to the ratepayers.
Side note... they could perhaps save a wad or two of cash if they simply refrained from nonsense advertising. Broadband consumers have no choice in the infrastructure so why advertise it. Its kinda like saying "hey choose the city council for your sewage connection"...... Same goes for Chorus.
Can't really see that being the case. I would imagine Chorus would only be offering this if it gave them higher margin. It's also very different to your sewerage connection example. A lot of people in Christchurch have the choice between wireless (4G or WISP), copper, HFC and fibre all at one address.
Goosey:
"hey choose the city council for your sewage connection"...... Same goes for Chorus.
Well I guess they both deal in fiber
For the average Joe at home upgrading your Switch, Router, Network Cards at home is it worth it?
unless you are downloading 25+GB games of steam do you actually need it? or is it more of "speedtest bragging rights"
10GB will only run over a max of 30M Cat6, I have runs longer than that
nztim:
nztim:
chorus, when we visited their lab earlier in the year suggested the use case might be a little different to what you are suggesting. 3-4 different devices/people in the house each getting 1gbps connection without impacting on each others speed or latency.
That way you dont need to upgrade your network, everyone is limited by the gigabit ethernet connection to the ont/router and everyone gets a pretty decent internet connection.