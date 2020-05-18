Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Approx how far away are we from Fibre 4000/Hyperfibre?


#270620 18-May-2020 20:23
Started seeing fibre4000 ads in Auckland and was wondering if any of you have some inside info on when other main cities like Wellington and Christchurch will get it as well. Just curious.

  #2485865 18-May-2020 20:30
I assume you mean the Chorus advertising? Enable does fibre in Christchurch, so it's up to them if/when they decide to do it.

  #2485869 18-May-2020 20:34
Wellington has had it for a few months. I assume you haven't looked at the Hyperfibre website to see the rest of the Chorus rollout?

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2485870 18-May-2020 20:35
Yes you are right, Enable looks after Chch and searching on their website there is no mention of Hyperfibre. So might be a very long time for Chch...



  #2485871 18-May-2020 20:36
sbiddle:

Wellington has had it for a few months. I assume you haven't looked at the Hyperfibre website to see the rest of the Chorus rollout?


 



You are right as well. I misread some where that only Auckland has Hyperfibre.

  #2485876 18-May-2020 20:42
Given Enable has a shareholder called the ChCh City Council... I think they would need to try and start selling new services soon to ensure they can keep up the dividends to the ratepayers. 

 

 

 

Side note... they could perhaps save a wad or two of cash if they simply refrained from nonsense advertising. Broadband consumers have no choice in the infrastructure so why advertise it.  Its kinda like saying "hey choose the city council for your sewage connection"......   Same goes for Chorus. 

 

 

  #2485894 18-May-2020 21:02
Can't really see that being the case. I would imagine Chorus would only be offering this if it gave them higher margin. It's also very different to your sewerage connection example. A lot of people in Christchurch have the choice between wireless (4G or WISP), copper, HFC and fibre all at one address.

  #2485896 18-May-2020 21:03
Goosey:

 

"hey choose the city council for your sewage connection"......   Same goes for Chorus. 

 

 

Well I guess they both deal in fiber

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2485899 18-May-2020 21:08
For the average Joe at home upgrading your Switch, Router, Network Cards at home is it worth it?

 

unless you are downloading 25+GB games of steam do you actually need it? or is it more of "speedtest bragging rights"

 

10GB will only run over a max of 30M Cat6, I have runs longer than that

 

 



  #2485902 18-May-2020 21:12
nztim:

For the average Joe at home upgrading your Switch, Router, Network Cards at home is it worth it?


unless you are downloading 25+GB games of steam do you actually need it? or is it more of "speedtest bragging rights"


10GB will only run over a max of 30M Cat6, I have runs longer than that


 



I know a few members on here personally who uses 50gb+ files regularly so there is definitely a use for it. But is it worth it at the much higher monthly fees plus the hardware upgrade cost? Well that depends on the person and how much they see value in it.

  #2485908 18-May-2020 21:19
nztim:

 

For the average Joe at home upgrading your Switch, Router, Network Cards at home is it worth it?

 

unless you are downloading 25+GB games of steam do you actually need it? or is it more of "speedtest bragging rights"

 

10GB will only run over a max of 30M Cat6, I have runs longer than that

 

 

 

 

chorus, when we visited their lab earlier in the year suggested the use case might be a little different to what you are suggesting. 3-4 different devices/people in the house each getting 1gbps connection without impacting on each others speed or latency.

 

That way you dont need to upgrade your network, everyone is limited by the gigabit ethernet connection to the ont/router and everyone gets a pretty decent internet connection.

 

 

