Now that HyperFibre is being rolled out, it seems that network providers have FINALLY given up on the ridiculous asymmetric connection speeds for fibre Internet (and not a moment too soon!).

So, my next question is; when can we have '1000/1000' UFB for home consumers?

I've seen some business level plans with this speed configuration, but nothing aimed at home users.

Anyone got any info / goss / intelligent speculation on this?

And yes, I do need (/want) faster upload speeds! :D