How much of a difference in fibre plans 100/20 compared to 900/400?


Apologies for what is probably a noob question.

 

 

 

I'm currently on 2 Degrees Fibre 100/20Mbps for $75/month (as I get $10 off having my phone with them).  Have just done a speed test and got 101 down / 18 up (6 ping).

 

 

 

My question is, if I upgraded to some of the bigger plans, will I actually get those speeds and are they worth the extra money (and still needs to be unlimited)?  Have my own tp-link modem. Primarily from a gaming point of view.

 

 

 

Also while I'm at is, for the price what are the best providers currently?

 

 

 

Thanks

Yes you'll see some improvement especially in local cached content for multi download/watching videos/gaming. Internationally, you'll see improvements to AU, but rest of the world won't be a difference if at all.




if it's just you using the connection then you wont notice much change from upgrading to the faster plan.




The difference would be 800/380 :)




