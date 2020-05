Does any legitimate service offer the download of Blu Ray Remux quality?

Regardless that (if true) is very impressive. Average speed of 234 MB/s or 1877Mb/s. That's well faster than the write speed of a typical 7200rpm drive, and and the 1.65Tb size is bigger than typical for SSD's in residential settings.

Also the references to Wifi 6, I suspect they used a "Wifi 6 router" but plunged in a hardwire. Real world proformance testing seems to imply that Wifi 6 Tops out about at 1.5 Tbps in the real world.

https://www.cnet.com/news/how-fast-is-wi-fi-6-our-latest-speed-test-results/

Of course does beg the question of the need to download 50 hours of content in 2 hours. I guess somebody could be downloading content to consume over their holiday in a location with poor internet...