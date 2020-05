Chorus have come knocking and have said we can upgrade to Fibre free of charge in our street as neighbours had Fibre installed last year.

We're on 2degrees VDSL and it is rock solid, aside from the change to CGNAT I don't have any problems or find the speed/bandwidth lacking.

However if there is a any increase in latency or general performance with no downsides then I would be happy to change. We are using a Fritzbox 7560.

Based in South Auckland.

Cheers for any advice.