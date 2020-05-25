Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacement ONT cable


19 posts

Geek


#271737 25-May-2020 14:25
Hey team,

Just moved into a property today, gone to hook up the fibre and the ONT power cable is gone.

Is there anywhere I can source one in Auckland for model 100/200? I can't wait 2-4 days for a replacement not being able to work.

4156 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2491103 25-May-2020 14:31
You could try and contact Chorus in Auckland and see if they will let you pick one up from their Auckland office or ask them power requirements and then head down to JayCar and purchase one there.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

2392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2491106 25-May-2020 14:35
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-dc-2-25a-nbn-ufb-replacement-power-supply-8-pin-molex-plug/p/MP3538

 

Or a little bit more for a UPS too

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1218/PowerShield-PSDCMIN1218-Mini-UPS-12V-DC15A-18W-Out

 
 
 
 


943 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2491108 25-May-2020 14:37
I believe PB Tech carries extras now, too.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



19 posts

Geek


  #2491111 25-May-2020 14:40
Thanks team, rang chorus and picking one up is a no go in level 2 so guess I'm off to jaycar :)

410 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2491113 25-May-2020 14:41
Just bear in mind if you blow up your ONT with a 3rd party PSU you have to pay for it :)

2392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2491115 25-May-2020 14:44
nztim:

 

Just bear in mind if you blow up your ONT with a 3rd party PSU you have to pay for it :)

 

 

Not if you plug in an original PSU before the tech turns up...

3105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2491116 25-May-2020 14:44
I would have thought getting one sent out would be a far safer option.

 

Even if you pick one up from Jaycar, STILL get one sent out by Chorus and replace it when it turns up.

 

Since as @nztim said, if you blow up the ONT with a non-Chorus power supply then Chorus will charge you for it.




and


 
 
 
 




19 posts

Geek


  #2491119 25-May-2020 14:52
Chorus on the phone were very adamant no other cable that anyone else in New Zealand will work.

And also that delivery will be even longer than 4 days.

Banana?
4958 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2491120 25-May-2020 14:55
Have you logged a job with your ISP?

 

They should be able to get Chorus to come around - your connection isn't going.



19 posts

Geek


  #2491121 25-May-2020 15:03
Was chatting to them for yonks but they didn't want to do anything

'That VDSL Cat'
12139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2491122 25-May-2020 15:04
trig42:

 

Have you logged a job with your ISP?

 

They should be able to get Chorus to come around - your connection isn't going.

 

 

Process for RSP's as set out by chorus is to always redirect power cable issues through to ordering one though their online system.

 

Otherwise they waste a ton of tech resources sending out technicians simply to replace a power supply.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

