Just moved into a property today, gone to hook up the fibre and the ONT power cable is gone.
Is there anywhere I can source one in Auckland for model 100/200? I can't wait 2-4 days for a replacement not being able to work.
You could try and contact Chorus in Auckland and see if they will let you pick one up from their Auckland office or ask them power requirements and then head down to JayCar and purchase one there.
I believe PB Tech carries extras now, too.
Just bear in mind if you blow up your ONT with a 3rd party PSU you have to pay for it :)
Not if you plug in an original PSU before the tech turns up...
I would have thought getting one sent out would be a far safer option.
Even if you pick one up from Jaycar, STILL get one sent out by Chorus and replace it when it turns up.
Since as @nztim said, if you blow up the ONT with a non-Chorus power supply then Chorus will charge you for it.
and
Have you logged a job with your ISP?
They should be able to get Chorus to come around - your connection isn't going.
Process for RSP's as set out by chorus is to always redirect power cable issues through to ordering one though their online system.
Otherwise they waste a ton of tech resources sending out technicians simply to replace a power supply.
