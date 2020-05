During lockdown we discovered

a. our fibre cable was laying on top of our garden and not dug into the ground

b. our dog had discovered this and chewed through the cable

Not disputing that our dog is a menace, and to their credit they fixed it promptly, but we aren't happy with an invoice when the install clearly didn't even meet chorus's own guidelines.

Do we have a leg to stand on? Anyone at Chorus able to provide some insight?