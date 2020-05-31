Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Speeds to Google Drive


#271897 31-May-2020 14:57
I have Spark maximum fibre. I get about 920Mbps down when I do a speed test.

 

 

 

The problem I have is downloading from gdrive. I have a lot of large files on gdrive and I need them to download reasonably quickly. I get about 8MBps when I download a file through Chrome. That seems terrible considering it's less than 10 percent of my maximum fibre speed.

 

 

 

I've tried using rclone with multiple connections and that gets about 40MBps, but still that's less than 50 percent of my max. And I'm really not keen on using rclone.

 

 

 

I've read online that it could be a routing issue. Is there anything I can do about that?

  #2495703 31-May-2020 15:03
Nope.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

  #2495705 31-May-2020 15:06
Hi I assume your GDrive is domicile in Syd, and typically Spark route directly there, so I doubt routing is an issue more likely deliberate Google pace management.

Is it a GSuite account or free Gmail

Cyril

 
 
 
 




  #2495707 31-May-2020 15:09
It's Gsuite.

  #2495709 31-May-2020 15:10
I don't have many large files on my google drive...

 

 

but for a 100mbit file, it comes down prettymuch instantly.

 

 




  #2495713 31-May-2020 15:15
hio77:

 

I don't have many large files on my google drive...

 

 

but for a 100mbit file, it comes down prettymuch instantly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

That's fine for 100mbit connection. But I need it to download much faster. I've got 80GB+ files. For me Chrome does vary. Sometimes I can get up to 14MB.

