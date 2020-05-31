I have Spark maximum fibre. I get about 920Mbps down when I do a speed test.

The problem I have is downloading from gdrive. I have a lot of large files on gdrive and I need them to download reasonably quickly. I get about 8MBps when I download a file through Chrome. That seems terrible considering it's less than 10 percent of my maximum fibre speed.

I've tried using rclone with multiple connections and that gets about 40MBps, but still that's less than 50 percent of my max. And I'm really not keen on using rclone.

I've read online that it could be a routing issue. Is there anything I can do about that?