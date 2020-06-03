Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus fibre install stuck in no man's land


#271947 3-Jun-2020 08:12
Hi,

 

For our church building, we're stuck on getting fibre installed. The property has a house and a church on it. The house already has fibre. The church is a separate building with some distance, and has two copper phone lines through underground conduit which surface inside the church building. Through 2degrees we've requested fibre. 2Degrees as always have been great, but I'm stuck with Chorus.

 

Two different Chorus contractors have visited. The first couldn't find the copper exit point and took off pretty quickly. The second contractor took a good look around, but decided that the install was going to cost him too much to do, and that there was a complication: there are two of those little telco drainpipe things inside our property boundary. One of them is where the conduit for the two existing copper lines terminate, but apparently there's no fibre into that one. The other one has two fibre endpoints (the contractor told me), one of which goes to the house on our property, but the second one has been tapped for a fibre line into the neighbour's property, leaving nothing for us - that connection would be a pain anyway as the contractor would run along a fence and then across open ground into the building.

 

Now everything has gone silent. I don't seem to have a way to push this forward. Any suggestions?

(& yes, I can speak to the people in the house and ask them to run a cable out a window for us which is what we're doing for Sundays, but it's not a great solution!)

 

Lyndon

  #2497195 3-Jun-2020 08:18
@ChorusNZ

