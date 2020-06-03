Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Rural Broadband connection advice needed


Wannabe Geek


#271966 3-Jun-2020 20:13
Currently I live in the worse location possible for an internet connection, this is due to the fact I live perfectly in between 3 internet cabinets which means I get the worst of the worst (ADSL). I do live in a rural area and i'm located approximately 5km from 3 different towns all of which have fibre already installed.

 

For some people I know they can get 10+ mbps on ADSL while mine caps out at a whopping 1.4mpbs (barely able to load a video online). I have contacted several different ISP's all of which a clueless person picks up and doesn't know what they are talking about; I usually get told to contact chorus since they do the hardware related things, and then chorus sends me back to my ISP saying I need to ask them. I'm currently looking into private fibre installations and i've only found one ISP that does them and I got a approximate qoute of, $10000+ just for my house or $2000-$3000 if there are multiple properties on my road which want a installation. The problem is i'm willing to pay $2000-$3000 but I doubt my neighbors would want to just for a faster internet speed. 

 

I also looked into wireless internet but their data caps aren't sufficient for my internet usage. Most wireless ISP's have a 200gb limit costing $150-$170 and if you go over 200gb it will cost $2 per gb I use which I find ridiculous, especially when i'm using 400gb a month which will make my internet bill about $550 per month. I also contacted a local wireless internet provider which gives 400gb-600gb for about $150 but unfortunately I can't receive reception because of the big kiwifruit shelters around my house. So I don't think wireless internet will be a option for me unless someone can tell me about an alternative option.

 

So i'm currently in a situation where I don't think I will get any faster internet unless I spend 5 digit numbers on it which seems a little out of figure. If you have an idea in mind or have any questions please leave it down below and they all would be appreciated. Also if there is any ISP's which is willing to do an private installation please contact me on xmohit.singhx@yahoo.com to see if you can figure something out to get me connected to fibre. Thanks for any replies. 

 

My address is 193A maketu road, paengaroa, 3189, te puke, bay of plenty

Uber Geek

#2497660 3-Jun-2020 20:26
What does the Chorus address checker advise for your address?

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker

Ultimate Geek


  #2497664 3-Jun-2020 20:35
Are the Kiwifruit shelters yours? If so mount the wireless aerial on top of them and run a cable to your house. I'm doing something similar at a block I have just brought. Might cost you some $$ for a box of outdoor CAT6 cable but not much else.




 

 
 
 
 


Ultimate Geek

  #2497679 3-Jun-2020 21:01
No WISP in the area?

