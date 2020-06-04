With the seventh 'production' launch of a batch of sixty Starlink satellites today, SpaceX are getting close to the point at which they will have enough birds up there to offer a beta service in the northern USA.

If they carry on with the projected launch rate (e.g. see this article: https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2020/06/evaluating-spacexs-starlink-push/), they will have 24x7 coverage over NZ latitudes by early to mid next year (2021), and will probably be in a position to start offering commercial services.

Assuming Starlink works more or less as anticipated, there are quite a lot of places & people in NZ for whom Starlink would be in some cases the only way of getting broadband, or in many cases vastly better than what is available now.

So ...

Are the frequencies that Starlink uses, and for which it is licenced in the USA, actually currently available in NZ, or are they already allocated to someone else? (yes, @sbiddle, I am thinking of your expertise here! 😉 ) What are the likely impacts on existing providers such as RBI, Farmside, Rural ADSL & WISPs? If Starlink can offer, say, 50Mb/s and sub-100ms ping times, it could completely destroy the business models currently in use, depending of course on Starlink's pricing.

We live in interesting times!