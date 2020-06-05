Let me preface by saying I've been with 2D mobile since they came out and had broadband/fibre with them for over 3 years and I know they are highly praised on this sub, especially for their customer service but...

I sent them a message 15 days ago asking if they would offer any incentives to stay with them, since they offer $200 credit for new sign ups and Amazon prime video for a year, or specifically wanted to see if they'd upgrade my plan to the 900/400 since I know earlier in the year they offered this for the same price as the 100/20. Anyway they said they'd have someone call me the next day. 3 days later no call so I followed up and they said sorry and someone would call me the next day. Rinse and repeat and here we are 15 days later.

Finally I phoned them today and they said they'd offer me $5 off my current plan for a year (essentially $60 credit) and Amazon video but weren't interested in doing any decent deal for upgrading to 900/400 and didn't even care that no one had called me for over 2 weeks after being promised a call.

Obviously everyone has different experiences with customer service but this has put me off them for good now. Maybe their tech support is good but they clearly don't care if customers stay on with them (especially when I have never even received a $200 credit when joining) and the fact they kept telling me they'd call me for 2 weeks and never did is beyond a joke.