ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWhy does everyone here love 2 Degrees customer service?


#272015 5-Jun-2020 13:49
Let me preface by saying I've been with 2D mobile since they came out and had broadband/fibre with them for over 3 years and I know they are highly praised on this sub, especially for their customer service but...

 

I sent them a message 15 days ago asking if they would offer any incentives to stay with them, since they offer $200 credit for new sign ups and Amazon prime video for a year, or specifically wanted to see if they'd upgrade my plan to the 900/400 since I know earlier in the year they offered this for the same price as the 100/20.  Anyway they said they'd have someone call me the next day.  3 days later no call so I followed up and they said sorry and someone would call me the next day.  Rinse and repeat and here we are 15 days later.

 

Finally I phoned them today and they said they'd offer me $5 off my current plan for a year (essentially $60 credit) and Amazon video but weren't interested in doing any decent deal for upgrading to 900/400 and didn't even care that no one had called me for over 2 weeks after being promised a call.

 

 

 

Obviously everyone has different experiences with customer service but this has put me off them for good now.  Maybe their tech support is good but they clearly don't care if customers stay on with them (especially when I have never even received a $200 credit when joining) and the fact they kept telling me they'd call me for 2 weeks and never did is beyond a joke.

  #2499066 5-Jun-2020 13:59
I've called into 2d several times since getting my first UFB service with them, honestly I wouldn't rate it as anything other than standard telco customer care so far.

 

The biggest issue I find at all telcos is breaking through the barrier of Level 1 reps and getting someone more senior / an actual network engineer on the line, have also had this experience at Spark.

 

Having said that, once I was able to talk to an engineer, everything was ironed out within 12 hours.

 

 

 

Feel free to have a read of my experience here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=271715&page_no=2#2491192 

  #2499072 5-Jun-2020 14:06
I remember the days when you could ring Snap, as it was, and someone would answer after 3-4 rings and it would be a rep . Now that was service.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

 
 
 
 


  #2499073 5-Jun-2020 14:06
Look at the support 2d provide here on Geekzone from staff @SaltyNZ (Simon) @NickMack and @2degreescare

  #2499076 5-Jun-2020 14:12
vexxxboy:

 

I remember the days when you could ring Snap, as it was, and someone would answer after 3-4 rings and it would be a rep . Now that was service.

 

 

@vexxxboy I called 2degrees the other day to move from 100/20 to 1000/500 and it was awesome service

 

Had the new router 7590 in under 24 hours and the following day the internet connection dropped quickly and on 1000/500



  #2499078 5-Jun-2020 14:13
Linux:

 

Look at the support 2d provide here on Geekzone from staff @SaltyNZ (Simon) @NickMack and @2degreescare

 

 

@2degreescare Last forum post: 9-Sep-2019 10:41 

 

Maybe this is the same person they supposedly asked to call me 😕

  #2499079 5-Jun-2020 14:13
@OzoneNZ You don't get to talk to Engineers you get to talk to staff with more technical knowledge and access 

  #2499081 5-Jun-2020 14:17
Linux:

 

@OzoneNZ You don't get to talk to Engineers you get to talk to staff with more technical knowledge and access 

 

 

 

 

Sure, I'm aware I'm not naming their actual job title 100% correct, it was more to demonstrate the difference between someone who can read PPPoE logs and troubleshoot auth issues, versus a frontline rep that asks "what colour are the ONT lights"

 

 

 

Technically I spoke to a services supervisor who conferred with an actual engineer

 
 
 
 


  #2499082 5-Jun-2020 14:17
Wolf555:

 

Finally I phoned them today and they said they'd offer me $5 off my current plan for a year (essentially $60 credit) and Amazon video but weren't interested in doing any decent deal for upgrading to 900/400 and didn't even care that no one had called me for over 2 weeks after being promised a call.e.

 

 

 

 

That's all I got offered as well when I called them, said they cant offer Amazon Prime again for free due to their agreement with Amazon.

  #2499105 5-Jun-2020 14:26
I'm about to start looking around.. im out of contract (and have now lost Amazon Video), on their 900/400 plan with a static IP.. I'm with them for multiple cell phones.. so I get the $10 discount.. which makes my spend $110/month now.

 

I would be quite happy to sign for another 12 months if there was a reason / motivation to do so.

 

Daniel



  #2499106 5-Jun-2020 14:27
darkasdes2:

 

Wolf555:

 

Finally I phoned them today and they said they'd offer me $5 off my current plan for a year (essentially $60 credit) and Amazon video but weren't interested in doing any decent deal for upgrading to 900/400 and didn't even care that no one had called me for over 2 weeks after being promised a call.e.

 

 

 

 

That's all I got offered as well when I called them, said they cant offer Amazon Prime again for free due to their agreement with Amazon.

 

 

 

 

I've never had it before so that's probably why they offered it.  Why do they think when I'm specifically looking for a faster plan that offering a streaming service is enough to tip me to stay? I already have enough streaming services and just had a quick look and there isn't a single thing on there that actually interests me to watch.  The guy also said it comes with Twitch Prime .. what the heck is Twitch Prime and why would I want it.



  #2499108 5-Jun-2020 14:28
danielparker:

 

I'm about to start looking around.. im out of contract (and have now lost Amazon Video), on their 900/400 plan with a static IP.. I'm with them for multiple cell phones.. so I get the $10 discount.. which makes my spend $110/month now.

 

I would be quite happy to sign for another 12 months if there was a reason / motivation to do so.

 

Daniel

 

 

Don't even bother trying, they don't care if you go or stay.

 

Currently looking at Voyager (and will take my mobile elsewhere as won't need the $10 discount) and they offer 950/450 for $99/month.  Not sure about a static IP though.

  #2499113 5-Jun-2020 14:37
Wolf555:

 

danielparker:

 

I'm about to start looking around.. im out of contract (and have now lost Amazon Video), on their 900/400 plan with a static IP.. I'm with them for multiple cell phones.. so I get the $10 discount.. which makes my spend $110/month now.

 

I would be quite happy to sign for another 12 months if there was a reason / motivation to do so.

 

Daniel

 

 

Don't even bother trying, they don't care if you go or stay.

 

Currently looking at Voyager (and will take my mobile elsewhere as won't need the $10 discount) and they offer 950/450 for $99/month.  Not sure about a static IP though.

 

 

@Wolf555 I am on 2d with static IP 1000/500 for $90 per month

  #2499114 5-Jun-2020 14:47
@Wolf555 Here is a speedtest over Wi-Fi to my Samsung S20+ last night

 

Click to see full size

 

Awesome result



  #2499115 5-Jun-2020 14:50
Linux:

@Wolf555 Here is a speedtest over Wi-Fi to my Samsung S20+ last night


Click to see full size


Awesome result



I mean that's great and all but I wasn't offered that for that price. A static ip is what? 15/month with 2d? I don't need a static ip so take that away and you're paying exactly the same as what I pay for 100/20 which is why I'm annoyed they wouldn't upgrade it because I know they have offered it for the same price in the past.

  #2499119 5-Jun-2020 14:57
Linux:

 

Look at the support 2d provide here on Geekzone from staff SaltyNZ (Simon) NickMack and 2degreescare

 

 

Yup, @NickMack does a brilliant job behind the scenes too.




