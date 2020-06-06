My next door neighbor has requested a fiber install here in Morrinsville. If you go to the Chorus site it says that fiber is available in our street.

Yesterday afternoon say the Chorus tech arrived and I asked him what he was up to and he told me. I said to him as he stood looking at the drawstring coming out of the ground that they put in the green conduit in before Xmas but no one came back to put in the fiber though all the surrounding streets have been done. He walked up and down the street a few times, said Hmmm and left with my neighbor scratching his head wondering what was going to happen next.

I asked him to let me know what happens as I would like fiber as well.