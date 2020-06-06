Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Interesting fiber install problem


#272030 6-Jun-2020 11:21
My next door neighbor has requested a fiber install here in Morrinsville.  If you go to the Chorus site it says that fiber is available in our street.

 

Yesterday afternoon say the Chorus tech arrived and I  asked him what he was up to  and he told me.  I said to him as he stood looking at the drawstring coming out of the ground that they  put in the green conduit in before Xmas   but no one came back to put in the fiber though all the surrounding streets have been  done.  He walked up and down the street a few times, said Hmmm  and left with my neighbor scratching his head wondering what was going to happen next. 

 

I asked him to let me know what happens as I would like fiber as well. 




  #2499489 6-Jun-2020 11:33
Sounds like this might have been the scoping phase. You dont get the fibre installed then its just to come up with a plan of where they're going to run it to the house.

 

So what exactly is the problem?

 

Edit: If you want fibre installed - request it from your current ISP. You wont get it when your neighbour does.



  #2499491 6-Jun-2020 11:36
nzkc:

 

Sounds like this might have been the scoping phase. You dont get the fibre installed then its just to come up with a plan of where they're going to run it to the house.

 

So what exactly is the problem?

 

Edit: If you want fibre installed - request it from your current ISP. You wont get it when your neighbour does.

 

 

The Chorus map says that Fiber is available so he ordered it   but it's not in the ground in our street .  They never finished it off after laying the conduit. . 




  #2499543 6-Jun-2020 12:07
As part of the install quite often they will only install the conduit, then blow the fibre as required from the FAP




  #2499599 6-Jun-2020 12:58
hio77:

 

As part of the install quite often they will only install the conduit, then blow the fibre as required from the FAP

 

 

That's interesting take on this  as all the other streets around the area have fiber in place with the cable stalks sticking out at the front gates. 

 

If  that is the case as you said I'll put my order in with  Spark next week.. 




