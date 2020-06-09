Hey guys, I was wondering if anyone has had any experience with either trustpower or nova for fibre. I'm asking as they're both offering 'free' TVs if I bundle everything up. I checked on powerswitch and surprisingly trustpower is #3, nova #2 and electric kiwi +nova is #1 for us so I'd actually save money switching power etc anyway. The only increase would be fibre prices (currently with myrepublic), but I don't really want to switch if I'm going to get meh internet out of them so would love any opinions towards them. Mostly use it for streaming and console gaming if that helps. Thanks!