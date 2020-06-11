Long story, but the point is I need my fibre reinstalled correctly and need to know what my rights are and how to arrange this.

I spent ages planning the install. Fairly simple install, up over retaining wall, under concrete path and garden via 4metres conduit, in through cinderblock wall to cupboard like area in entrance way. Plan to cap fibre up from floor to shelf. We’ve added a new power point beside where the ONT is planned to go as well as a shelf for the router, taken up the concrete path and dug a trench for conduit. I was told to buy and install the conduit myself but when attempted told only electricians can buy the green conduit. I planned to discuss this issue, and whether installer or I would have to do capping, at the scoping visit. Chorus never contacted me about the visit.

Scoping visit was booked for today –when I’m home- but they showed up unannounced yesterday and talked to my partner. Told about conduit and capping plan but it sounds like the communication was generally poor. They didn’t give the option to get conduit delivered, just said ‘this is how we do it’ , and proceeded. Same response to capping. Nothing was signed unlike a previous scoping visit pre covid when I had to sign to confirm the plan. (subsequently cancelled).

So now we have buried fibre not in conduit, external box in wrong place through a piece of suspected asbestos which we plan to remove in the next year or two, an unsealed hole into the wall cavity out of which the fibre emerges, bald fibre attached to wall with not enough slack to cap it and the ONT attached to the wall outside of the planned alcove. The part that has gone well is from the street up the retaining wall. Otherwise it’s a mess. I was aiming for ‘do it one and do it right’. NOT achieved.

Now I’ve spent all morning on the phone trying to sort it out. Very frustrating. Neither Orcon nor Chorus wants to take responsibility for the reinstall let alone the cost. Both have said the job is closed despite neither of us signing anything. Is this possible? Does my partner’s tacit agreement count? Chorus says they can only do the outside parts, and that Orcon is responsible for the inside. Orcon says it has to all be done by one Chorus technician. They are taking no responsibility for having not informed us of the time change – Chorus saying they passed it to Orcon (after they’d arrived at the house) and Orcon saying they informed us as soon as they knew (20mins before install complete email sent). They’re taking no responsibility for not informing us of our options re: conduit installation or capping.

I’ve FINALLY been told I can simply order free green conduit from Chorus Network Services, which I have done. It was easy and I don’t know why I was never told this is in the first place. Otherwise minimal progress.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated as to who is physically responsible and whether I have a leg to stand on financially. It’s tempting to just move the ONT myself given the quoted $290 charge just for moving it (no change to fibre required, just unscrew from wall and rescrew) but I’ve been told I’ll be liable. Anyone know the cost of this liability? Presume it is to do with us not owning the ONT?

I am losing my mind on the phone and need to find some zen before I start work on redigging my trench. Arg!