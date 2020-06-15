Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband
A reminder about how good we've got it

#272233 15-Jun-2020 20:50
From the land that invented the internet: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/06/cox-slows-internet-speeds-in-entire-neighborhoods-to-punish-any-heavy-users/

 

Highlights include:

 

  • 35 Mbps upload on "gigabit" plan
  • Gigabit plan marketed as "gigablast"
  • USD 99 for said gigablast plan with a 1TB data cap
  • USD 50 surcharge for "unlimited" data cap
  • Warnings that 8 to 10 TB usage on said unlimited plan would result in termination for extraordinarily high usage
  • Lack of network capacity meant that uploads would need to be throttled for the entire neighbourhood.
  • Oh and by the way, prices are increasing next year. USD 175 (~NZD 270) for the same plan.

A reminder to be thankful every day for the Chorus reforms and UFB.

  #2505407 15-Jun-2020 21:21
1TB is pretty high and 8TB is extraordinarily high usage, but that's kinda expensive. 

  #2505408 15-Jun-2020 21:25
1TB is not high at all these days.




 

 

  #2505409 15-Jun-2020 21:30
And yet people here still complain.

 

I used 14tb at the start of lockdown, average between 5-10tb per month average.

 

I just checked my parents usage also - they've used 800gb on average during lockdown but they're also Rural, and achieve 120Mbit down, 30Mbit up on their VDSL.

 

So going from that - I wouldn't have internet because I would be always in the warning zone.

 

If you want to really know how good we have it - any NBN thread has Aussies jealous over NZ's internet (and also plenty of New Zealanders rubbing it in their face).




  #2505471 15-Jun-2020 21:40
I must be unusual then - for the first month of lockdown, with my wife and I working from home and both my boys mostly watching videos during the day, we only managed to use about 320GB between the four of us. The next month was 262.

  #2505478 15-Jun-2020 21:54
Yep, I can't complain, I don't live far from the old suburban exchange so I got good ADSL speeds and then was one of the first streets to get fibre.

 

Now it's good speed, unlimited data and a reasonable cost. 

  #2505490 15-Jun-2020 22:06
We don't know how propitious are the circumstances.




