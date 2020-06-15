From the land that invented the internet: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/06/cox-slows-internet-speeds-in-entire-neighborhoods-to-punish-any-heavy-users/
Highlights include:
- 35 Mbps upload on "gigabit" plan
- Gigabit plan marketed as "gigablast"
- USD 99 for said gigablast plan with a 1TB data cap
- USD 50 surcharge for "unlimited" data cap
- Warnings that 8 to 10 TB usage on said unlimited plan would result in termination for extraordinarily high usage
- Lack of network capacity meant that uploads would need to be throttled for the entire neighbourhood.
- Oh and by the way, prices are increasing next year. USD 175 (~NZD 270) for the same plan.
A reminder to be thankful every day for the Chorus reforms and UFB.