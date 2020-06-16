Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
12 posts

Geek


#272253 16-Jun-2020 16:55
Hi All, 

 

We live in Wellington in a multistory flat/apartment. Each flat has it's own connection/ETP. They're all side by side, and each around 4 storeys high. 

 

Currently, we have the Vodafone HFC Coax. This comes into the property via the garage, and is fed through to our third floor by coax run through the walls. 
Fibre was recently installed in our general complex, and the ETP is in the same place (near the coax). 

 

I'm worried that when Chorus come to install the ONT, they will end up putting it into the garage (near the ETP) for convenience which will ruin our current setup. 
Will Chorus make the effort to run fibre/cabling up to our third storey (which would be a difficult job)?

 

Just trying to figure out if it's worth switching from HFC Coax to Fibre. Our internet here is a bit flaky at times (not due to WiFi). 

 

We could of course use an ethernet/coax bridge from the garage (which is essentially how the current setup works), but would prefer to go full fibre if the offer is there...

 

 

 

Has anyone had any previous experiences similar?
Thanks!

 

 

9668 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2505967 16-Jun-2020 16:59
do you have a way for them to run it to the 3rd floor? this would be a conduit of sorts, because chorus wont run cables in walls unless its in conduit or up the outside of the wall it would be done in capping.

 

 

 

 



12 posts

Geek


  #2505973 16-Jun-2020 17:08
Not really from what I can see Jase. There are around 5-6 coax leads just heading up through through the roof (from what looks like a large hole drilled through concrete). From there it just disappears (I guess to be distributed around the house). 

 

I guess the best option from here is to stay on Coax, or try and organise a coax bridge with the ONT being near the ETP?

 
 
 
 


4589 posts

Uber Geek


  #2505975 16-Jun-2020 17:15
danielnitschke:

 

Not really from what I can see Jase. There are around 5-6 coax leads just heading up through through the roof (from what looks like a large hole drilled through concrete). From there it just disappears (I guess to be distributed around the house). 

 

I guess the best option from here is to stay on Coax, or try and organise a coax bridge with the ONT being near the ETP?

 

 

Feel up to using the Coax as a draw cable for some ruggudised microduct? - possibly your easiest way to get fibre to where you want it...



12 posts

Geek


  #2505977 16-Jun-2020 17:21
wellygary:

 

danielnitschke:

 

Not really from what I can see Jase. There are around 5-6 coax leads just heading up through through the roof (from what looks like a large hole drilled through concrete). From there it just disappears (I guess to be distributed around the house). 

 

I guess the best option from here is to stay on Coax, or try and organise a coax bridge with the ONT being near the ETP?

 

 

Feel up to using the Coax as a draw cable for some ruggudised microduct? - possibly your easiest way to get fibre to where you want it...

 

 

 

 

Hadn't thought of that. How rough can you be with microduct? I'm not sure what kind of twists and turns could be up there (it's an oddly laid out house). As it's not a simple up/down looking feed, i wonder how much tension there already is on the existing cable which could make it hard to draw. 

 


Would Chorus do the work? 
Would Chorus supply Microduct? 
Does Microduct have to be fitted off any differently?

7566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2505980 16-Jun-2020 17:29
How many coaxs go direct from the garage to the 3rd floor. You can get g.hn adaptors which can achieve good near gigabit speeds or simpler coax to ethernet converters that achieve 100Mb speeds.

https://www.amazon.com/Comtrend-GCA-6000KIT-Powerline-1200Mbps-Ethernet/dp/B01MRV4WA1

Cyril

Edit there must also be phone wiring in the house if cat5e then it can do Gig, and even if cat3 two pair should do 100Mb

9668 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2505985 16-Jun-2020 17:46
danielnitschke:

 

Hadn't thought of that. How rough can you be with microduct? I'm not sure what kind of twists and turns could be up there (it's an oddly laid out house). As it's not a simple up/down looking feed, i wonder how much tension there already is on the existing cable which could make it hard to draw. 

 


Would Chorus do the work? 
Would Chorus supply Microduct? 
Does Microduct have to be fitted off any differently?

 

 

1. unlikely

 

2. probably not

 

3. its just a more flexible version of conduit

