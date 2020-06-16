Hi All,

We live in Wellington in a multistory flat/apartment. Each flat has it's own connection/ETP. They're all side by side, and each around 4 storeys high.

Currently, we have the Vodafone HFC Coax. This comes into the property via the garage, and is fed through to our third floor by coax run through the walls.

Fibre was recently installed in our general complex, and the ETP is in the same place (near the coax).

I'm worried that when Chorus come to install the ONT, they will end up putting it into the garage (near the ETP) for convenience which will ruin our current setup.

Will Chorus make the effort to run fibre/cabling up to our third storey (which would be a difficult job)?

Just trying to figure out if it's worth switching from HFC Coax to Fibre. Our internet here is a bit flaky at times (not due to WiFi).

We could of course use an ethernet/coax bridge from the garage (which is essentially how the current setup works), but would prefer to go full fibre if the offer is there...

Has anyone had any previous experiences similar?

Thanks!