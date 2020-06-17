Address checks at several ISP state VDSL available. Currently on rock solid ADSL2+.
Considering distance to cabinet, rural location and 285 pages of VDSL problem discussions here is it worth my changing to VDSL?
Thanks for any advice.
Distance to cabinet 1.8km
Down 19.66 Mb/s
Up 0.84 Mb/s
Latency 32ms
Jitter 2ms
DSL Type: ITU-T G.992.5
Bandwidth (Up/Down) [kbps/kbps]: 1.061 / 23.253
Data Transferred (Sent/Received) 1,99 / 1,21
Output Power (Up/Down) [dBm]: 10,1 / 18,4
Line Attenuation (Up/Down) [dB]: 10,7 / 23,5
SN Margin (Up/Down) [dB]: 12,8 / 6,2
Chipset Vendor ID (Local/Remote): BDCM / BDCM
Error Seconds (Local/Remote): 5.809 / 0
FEC Errors (Up/Down): 0 / 0
CRC Errors (Up/Down): 101.673 / 6.558
HEC Errors (Up/Down): 48.227 / 46.903