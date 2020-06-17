Address checks at several ISP state VDSL available. Currently on rock solid ADSL2+.

Considering distance to cabinet, rural location and 285 pages of VDSL problem discussions here is it worth my changing to VDSL?

Thanks for any advice.

Distance to cabinet 1.8km

Down 19.66 Mb/s

Up 0.84 Mb/s

Latency 32ms

Jitter 2ms



DSL Type: ITU-T G.992.5

Bandwidth (Up/Down) [kbps/kbps]: 1.061 / 23.253

Data Transferred (Sent/Received) 1,99 / 1,21

Output Power (Up/Down) [dBm]: 10,1 / 18,4

Line Attenuation (Up/Down) [dB]: 10,7 / 23,5

SN Margin (Up/Down) [dB]: 12,8 / 6,2

Chipset Vendor ID (Local/Remote): BDCM / BDCM

Error Seconds (Local/Remote): 5.809 / 0

FEC Errors (Up/Down): 0 / 0

CRC Errors (Up/Down): 101.673 / 6.558

HEC Errors (Up/Down): 48.227 / 46.903