#272266 17-Jun-2020 11:17
At a certain location I've got a HG659 setup in bridge mode according to Vodafone's instructions here, works fine on Vodafone VDSL with a USG set to DHCP & VLAN10.

 

 

 

We're just troubleshooting an issue that we think is DSL dropouts - there is a DV130 there that I was going to swap in just to see if it was an issue with the HG659, but I couldn't for the life of me get it working. 

 

I setup as per the instructions from SnapperNet, but without the VLAN tag as that is done in the USG. Tried with and without the 'Enable Bridge Mode' box ticked under the MPoA options, and couldn't get the USG to get online. Swap the HG659 back in and it works straight away. 

 

Anyone got any ideas on this? I've used DV130s heaps in bridge mode and never had an issue, but I've not done it with Vodafone before. Pretty sure the config for the bridged modem should be the same regardless of provider though right?

 

 

  #2506409 17-Jun-2020 11:25
I have seen the DV130 struggle on high attenuation lines - can you paste the stats please?

 

 



944 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2506411 17-Jun-2020 11:26
Don't have current stats sorry but the modem works perfectly fine when setup normally. It's just the bridge mode config that's causing an issue. Line speed is around 30/4.

