2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272300 18-Jun-2020 14:39
Hi Guys

 

I'm interested to find out which ISP you use to broadcast to Twitch.tv and how have you found the quality of the upload to the platform?

 

Cheers

 

Ry

'That VDSL Cat'
12256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2507485 18-Jun-2020 15:11
Twitch have a Sydney ingestion server, so any provider should be good long as you have a stable upstream.

 

 

 

Twitch by their spec limit to 6mbit but if you bypass that anything more than about 20mbit and they will start dropping your session forcefully.

 

on a spark line, it happily sits at a rock solid 19.5mbit 1080P60 with no dropped frames. I suspect if you actually did that in streaming though they would come telling you off pretty quick.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2507509 18-Jun-2020 15:30
Thanks for the reply hio77.

 

I have been broadcasting to Twitch for some time now and my channel has had some decent growth over the last few months.

 

However my ISP started off with 1080p 60 FPS with no dropped frames for about the first month and has not been stable since. Sometimes dropping to 0 bitrate.

 

I don't want to name and shame the ISP but I'm just looking to change to a ISP that can provide me a decent connection. I understand that there is times that there will be technical issues & I'm fine with that. But continuous issues is not great.

 

I will look at Spark as a potential option. What plan would you recommend for me?

 

Cheers

 

Ry

