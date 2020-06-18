I'm new to this forum so please excuse me if I haven't done things correctly. I'm looking for a new ISP I'm currently with 2degrees and while day has been good I think it's time for a change what's so many providers out there I'm not sure who to go with I want a provider that is fast preferably the fastest in New Zealand doesn't throttle connections is Unlimited and is reasonably priced with good customer service I was looking at myrepublic or Voyager what is everyone thoughts on this. I also would like to know what v lan tagging is and what it does and what the other thi g us that starts with c something to do with everyone shareing the same ip address. What are people's thoughts on this I appreciate anyone replying and greatly appreciate it