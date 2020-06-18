You only need to do a quick search on MyRepublic here to give you enough reasons not to go with them.

Now lets give you the main reason - the reason why they're the "Fastest ISP" according to speedtest.net. Last year, MyRepublic gave EVERYONE on UFB Gigabit for a limited time knowing full well they'll start testing their new found speed, so customers started testing and this bumped MyRepublic's average up. MyRepublic then won the "Fastest ISP" award from Ookla and removed all traces of this promotion from their website and social networks.

If that isn't a shady practice I don't know what is.

In regards with your ISP why are you switching from 2degrees? You're currently with one of the best providers for both network capability and support. Just stay put with them as you're seriously not going to really get any better.