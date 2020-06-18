Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wannabe Geek


#272306 18-Jun-2020 18:15
Hi

I'm new to this forum so please excuse me if I haven't done things correctly. I'm looking for a new ISP I'm currently with 2degrees and while day has been good I think it's time for a change what's so many providers out there I'm not sure who to go with I want a provider that is fast preferably the fastest in New Zealand doesn't throttle connections is Unlimited and is reasonably priced with good customer service I was looking at myrepublic or Voyager what is everyone thoughts on this. I also would like to know what v lan tagging is and what it does and what the other thi g us that starts with c something to do with everyone shareing the same ip address. What are people's thoughts on this I appreciate anyone replying and greatly appreciate it

xpd

Budget Gamer
Uber Geek

  #2507666 18-Jun-2020 18:30
Look up MyRepublic on here for how they do.....  

 

+1 for Voyager, great ISP :) And Im not even on their network :)

 

 

 

 




Uber Geek


  #2507668 18-Jun-2020 18:40
My Republic, God no. Voyager +10000000 any day.

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
Uber Geek

  #2507670 18-Jun-2020 18:49
You only need to do a quick search on MyRepublic here to give you enough reasons not to go with them.

 

Now lets give you the main reason - the reason why they're the "Fastest ISP" according to speedtest.net. Last year, MyRepublic gave EVERYONE on UFB Gigabit for a limited time knowing full well they'll start testing their new found speed, so customers started testing and this bumped MyRepublic's average up. MyRepublic then won the "Fastest ISP" award from Ookla and removed all traces of this promotion from their website and social networks.

 

If that isn't a shady practice I don't know what is.

 

In regards with your ISP why are you switching from 2degrees? You're currently with one of the best providers for both network capability and support. Just stay put with them as you're seriously not going to really get any better.




