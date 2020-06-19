Hi all, i'm moving to a semi rural property in November which currently has VDSL. I'm really keen to get fibre there if possible so looking on the Broandband map I found out a newly divided property has fibre there and they're all of 300 metres away. I spoke with Chorus who said check with your ISP as some off NGA install (i'm assuming this means a custom install?). I'm with Spark. Spoke with them...they don't offer this. Neither can tell me who does.

So...I'm keen to know who would / could offer this service and what type of costs are involved.

Any info appreciated.