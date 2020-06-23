Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHow slow can I go?


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272398 23-Jun-2020 13:50
Hi Guys,

I realise this is a taboo subject but how slow can I go on a 1gb connection before it's deemed to be less than acceptable? I've asked my ISP twice via email be no answer....

Cheers...

4413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2510512 23-Jun-2020 13:54
It depends. You've given no useful context.

 

N.

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2510534 23-Jun-2020 14:08
Umm I feel my internet is slow, ISP has been looking into it for about the last couple of weeks, the 4 isolation line tests (on different days) I did for them max out at around 525mbps down and similar speed up. Just wondering at what point I should shut up and be happy with what I have... I sorta expect 700+ as a minimum.

PS. Still waiting on verdict from ISP..

 
 
 
 


4413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2510538 23-Jun-2020 14:14
You've provided some numbers now but I don't know if they are valid in the slightest.

 

- Wired or wireless tests?

 

- What speedtest platform?

 

- What speedtest servers?

 

- What times of day?

 

- Any other users or usage of the internet concurrently?

 

- Using browser based or application based speedtest clients?

 

- What hardware do you have? What PC specs? Is it a laptop? Is your gigE port a good chipset or using an internal USB?

 

- Are you choosing the closest / on-net servers to test with, or letting the test autoassign?

 

- [edit added thanks for the reminder] What router are you using?

 

 

 

I don't expect you (or most people) to immediately know the answers to all these questions, but every one of these may have an impact on the number you see from your test, and could be a bigger impact to the result than the service your ISP is providing.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

918 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2510540 23-Jun-2020 14:19
My understanding is that you are only guaranteed your CIR value (something like 2.5mbps or 10mbps).

 

Are you using the ISP supplied router. Many routers (incl my fairly grunty Asus router) cannot reach gigabit speeds using pppoe. I had no such issues with my previous ISP which used DHCP. I get about 700 down, so I am OK with the current situation.

 

Also few consumer router's will have the grunt to do stuff like traffic monitoring, Priority or service etc at near gigabit speeds. Go though the router and check all that kinda stuff is off.

 

If the router allows monitoring of CPU load, watch it when running a speed test, and see if it is close to maxing out.

 

[edit] and some devices can't handle near gigabit speeds. Sometimes speedtest app outperforms browser based testing.

6424 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2510547 23-Jun-2020 14:27
@Mush1364 Are you testing over Ethernet or Wi-Fi?



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2510563 23-Jun-2020 14:52
Talkiet:

 

You've provided some numbers now but I don't know if they are valid in the slightest.

 

- Wired or wireless tests?

 

Both

 

 

 

- What speedtest platform?

 

Windows?

 

 

 

- What speedtest servers?

 

Speed test.net all chch servers,

 

 

 

- What times of day?

 

Between 9am to 3am tried different times.

 

 

 

- Any other users or usage of the internet concurrently?

 

Normally home alone, am a shift worker.

 

 

 

- Using browser based or application based speedtest clients?

 

Tried both, ISP app, chorus test, speed test and dslreports.

 

 

 

- What hardware do you have? What PC specs? Is it a laptop? Is your gigE port a good chipset or using an internal USB?

 

3900x with ax WiFi to my router at 1.2gb, 8th gen Intel i7 laptop for wired tests.

 

 

 

- Are you choosing the closest / on-net servers to test with, or letting the test autoassign?

 

Tried both ways if given the option

 

 

 

- [edit added thanks for the reminder] What router are you using?

 

ISP supplied ac, R7000 and an Asus ax 11000

 

 

 

I don't expect you (or most people) to immediately know the answers to all these questions, but every one of these may have an impact on the number you see from your test, and could be a bigger impact to the result than the service your ISP is providing.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

All cables were also replaced with stp cat6a, thanks for all this but am looking at what speed do I have to settle for as I don't know anyone in invercargill to compare to...

 

 

 

Cheers..

BDFL - Memuneh
67326 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2510567 23-Jun-2020 14:55
I would say 525mbps is not bad - from the start of the topic I was expecting something in the low double digits.

 

Start by looking at your testing environment - more specifically get a Linux USB boot drive and run the tests again - do not trust Windows as drivers have a big impact in results. 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


4413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2510571 23-Jun-2020 14:58
There are quite a few confusing responses in there... Have you tried using this application?

 

https://www.speedtest.net/apps/windows

 

ie. NOT using it from a browser.

 

Forget wifi, regardless of the specs it's usually not going to be giving anything like the L3 throughput you expect, and for testing it just adds another layer of confusion.

 

No-one is going to tell you a speed because for gigabit there are so many small things that might not fall into place perfectly which can affect synthetic tests hugely, but barely affect real world performance at all - for a start you're testing to multiple servers off your ISPs network, and it's not clear if they have direct routes to the Chch servers or if they bounce through Auckland first. If you run the tests again, please link the result URLs here so we can see what the latency looks like and what specific servers you run the tests to.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

