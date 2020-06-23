You've provided some numbers now but I don't know if they are valid in the slightest.

- Wired or wireless tests?

- What speedtest platform?

- What speedtest servers?

- What times of day?

- Any other users or usage of the internet concurrently?

- Using browser based or application based speedtest clients?

- What hardware do you have? What PC specs? Is it a laptop? Is your gigE port a good chipset or using an internal USB?

- Are you choosing the closest / on-net servers to test with, or letting the test autoassign?

- [edit added thanks for the reminder] What router are you using?

I don't expect you (or most people) to immediately know the answers to all these questions, but every one of these may have an impact on the number you see from your test, and could be a bigger impact to the result than the service your ISP is providing.

Cheers - N