Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandRouter recommendations for UFB required based on your personal experiences and testing.


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#272440 25-Jun-2020 00:07
Send private message quote this post

Firstly please any spelling and grammatical errors as while I have gotten better over the years - I am Dyslexic.

 

 

 

On to the matter at hand, I recently signed up for UFB on a no contract basis with My Republic and have had a few odd problems which appear to be related to my previously 2Degrees FritzBox 7490 - even though I did a full factory reset.

 

When I initially got the UFB fired up I had it running directly into my laptop and got the advertised speed or near enough 950 down 550 up ; however when I ran the connection with the same 50m Cat 6 cable through my 7490 I occasionally started having some weird issues which still persist. It started with the download rate dropping significantly to around 650 and the upload rate halving and occasionally it would be even worse with a 650 download rate and a 0.2 upload.

 

This left me very confused as my Fritz quite happily goes 900/100 all day long on my flatmates Vodafone cable connection and thus I rang My Republic who got me to take the Fritz out of the equation and hook the 50m cat 6 directly from the ONT to the PC and low and behold my speed was back to what it should be. I also went through the process of replacing the shorter cable for the LAN from my router to the PC and leaving the 50m cat 6 to the router but it makes no difference at all.

 

Am I doing something wrong?, barring that is the Fritz not up to the task? can I please have some stats on what routers you guys are using - I don't care about the wireless side as I don't use it but I do need to know of a router that can achieve the full WAN speed range and still feed a LAN.

 

Windows 10 PC is Class C on 192.168.1.123, Netmask 255.255.255.0 Gateway 192.168.1.1 DNS 192.168.1.1

 

Fritzbox FritzOS version is 07.12, Frimware 113.07.12 on IP Address 192.168.1.1 with DHCP used to obtain the WAN connection, all of the Fritz's 1 gig LAN ports are set to full power non ECO mode. Port 1 on the Fritz is the WAN connection - using the setting "Connecting to a cable modem (cable connection)". Downstream is set to 950Mbit/s and Upstream 550Mbit/s I have also tried it via "Connection to an external modem or router" without setting the VLAN and achieved the same slower results.

 

Thanks for your time, I can provide screenshots if required.

Create new topic
37 posts

Geek


  #2511862 25-Jun-2020 00:43
Send private message quote this post

Can't speak for the issues with the FritzBox as haven't dealt with them myself, but if you're dead set on replacing the router:

 

I hear a lot of good things about the Ubiquiti EdgeRouter-X - dirt cheap at $115, purely a router with no wireless capabilities, can handle Gigabit UFB as long as hardware offloading is enabled, very reliable and won't need rebooting every 2 days. Pretty widely used by people here on GZ too. If you need wireless capability they pair well with Ubiquiti access points which are also solid bits of kit.

 

Can also personally vouch for the MikroTik RB3011 and RB4011 units but they are significantly harder to configure and not intended for average users. Also widely used here on GZ but pricing is significantly higher than the Ubiquiti ERX (as well as capability).

 

 

1124 posts

Uber Geek


  #2511864 25-Jun-2020 00:59
Send private message quote this post

the 7490 is a good modem/router and is capable of what you want.

You have yours set up a little different to mine - but not sure that is the issue . . .

I have mine set to 

Connection to an external modem or router

 

connection settings


down =  1000
up = 1000


Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.