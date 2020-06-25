Firstly please any spelling and grammatical errors as while I have gotten better over the years - I am Dyslexic.

On to the matter at hand, I recently signed up for UFB on a no contract basis with My Republic and have had a few odd problems which appear to be related to my previously 2Degrees FritzBox 7490 - even though I did a full factory reset.

When I initially got the UFB fired up I had it running directly into my laptop and got the advertised speed or near enough 950 down 550 up ; however when I ran the connection with the same 50m Cat 6 cable through my 7490 I occasionally started having some weird issues which still persist. It started with the download rate dropping significantly to around 650 and the upload rate halving and occasionally it would be even worse with a 650 download rate and a 0.2 upload.

This left me very confused as my Fritz quite happily goes 900/100 all day long on my flatmates Vodafone cable connection and thus I rang My Republic who got me to take the Fritz out of the equation and hook the 50m cat 6 directly from the ONT to the PC and low and behold my speed was back to what it should be. I also went through the process of replacing the shorter cable for the LAN from my router to the PC and leaving the 50m cat 6 to the router but it makes no difference at all.

Am I doing something wrong?, barring that is the Fritz not up to the task? can I please have some stats on what routers you guys are using - I don't care about the wireless side as I don't use it but I do need to know of a router that can achieve the full WAN speed range and still feed a LAN.

Windows 10 PC is Class C on 192.168.1.123, Netmask 255.255.255.0 Gateway 192.168.1.1 DNS 192.168.1.1

Fritzbox FritzOS version is 07.12, Frimware 113.07.12 on IP Address 192.168.1.1 with DHCP used to obtain the WAN connection, all of the Fritz's 1 gig LAN ports are set to full power non ECO mode. Port 1 on the Fritz is the WAN connection - using the setting "Connecting to a cable modem (cable connection)". Downstream is set to 950Mbit/s and Upstream 550Mbit/s I have also tried it via "Connection to an external modem or router" without setting the VLAN and achieved the same slower results.

Thanks for your time, I can provide screenshots if required.