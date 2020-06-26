Hi all, quick question.

I ordered Fibre in my area through spark (basic plan) which required a 12 month subscription. That triggered the install/roll out which was fairly decent given the subdivision I'm in trenching/cutting etc.

That Order was placed over 12 months ago, COVID delayed the install a few months but now the completion date keeps getting pushed out a week or 2 at a time...... 😴

Thats given me a chance to look around and now I want to probably sign up with Orcon or Bigpipe for a full 900/450 speed plan. Can I do that now before the install has been "Completed" ??? (the actuall installs been done but they keep pushing it because they are waiting for some "tool", It feels like its becoming a pipe dream 🙄 )

Cheers

W4F