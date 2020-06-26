Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChange fibre plan before completion


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272465 26-Jun-2020 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, quick question. 
I ordered Fibre in my area through spark (basic plan) which required a 12 month subscription. That triggered the install/roll out which was fairly decent given the subdivision I'm in trenching/cutting etc.
That Order was placed over 12 months ago, COVID delayed the install a few months but now the completion date keeps getting pushed out a week or 2 at a time...... 😴
Thats given me a chance to look around and now I want to probably sign up with Orcon or Bigpipe for a full 900/450 speed plan. Can I do that now before the install has been "Completed" ??? (the actuall installs been done but they keep pushing it because they are waiting for some "tool", It feels like its becoming a pipe dream 🙄 )

 

Cheers

 

W4F

Create new topic
1981 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2512799 26-Jun-2020 13:02
Send private message quote this post

what did they install and whats yet to be completed?

 

Is there anyone else in the street with an active fibre connection yet?

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12297 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2512840 26-Jun-2020 13:15
Send private message quote this post

I'd recommend not. As the process will restart.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.